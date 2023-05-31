PRETTY WOMAN, THE CHER SHOW And More Announced For 2023–24 Broadway Season At Pikes Peak Center

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 23–24 Season for the Pikes Peak Center. The BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES will include the following Broadway touring productions: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, HAIRSPRAY, LITTLE WOMEN and THE CHER SHOW.

“We are thrilled to present such a strong Broadway season for Colorado Springs! Starting with the North American tour of Hollywood's most beloved romantic story, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, the eight-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, HAIRSPRAY, and the two-time Tony Award-winner, THE CHER SHOW, the 23–24 Season truly offers something for everyone,” says Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild. “We also plan to continue our Staging the Future mission and provide access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season tickets for the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Jan. 8–10, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale,” says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

HAIRSPRAY

Feb. 13–15, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the '60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can't Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

LITTLE WOMEN

April 16–18, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

Produced nationally and internationally, LITTLE WOMEN has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. LITTLE WOMEN embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

THE CHER SHOW

April 30–May 2, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

