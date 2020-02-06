PNW Regional Puppetry Fest Announces Call For Performance Proposals

The Left Coast Puppet Love Fest invites artists to submit performance proposals for their puppetry festival taking place in August in Portland, Oregon. Submissions are through an online form and must be received by March 2.

The Official 2020 Regional Festival for the Pacific Northwest Region of The Puppeteers of America, the Left Coast Puppet Love Fest is led by co-Directors Dustin Curtis (Seattle) and Mary Nagler (Portland). Several local Puppeteers of America Guilds - Puppetry Guild of Portland, Puppeteers of Puget Sound, and Willamette Valley Puppeteers - will join in organizing and running the festival.

Left Coast Puppet Love Fest will bring together professional puppeteers, students, librarians, educators, and inspired beginners in Portland, OR to share knowledge, enthusiasm and resources. Festival dates are August 6-9, 2020.

Workshops will be selected to provide festival attendees with high quality performances in a wide variety of puppetry styles, especially showcasing the talents of the Pacific Northwest and West Coast. This application is for feature length presentations (shows roughly 20-90 minutes long). Slots are limited..

Performance selection and management will be handled by Festival co-Director Mary Nagler (Portland) and committee mebers: Matthew Stowers, Bill Holtznagle, and Valerie Scott.

Chosen performances will receive an honorarium for appearing at the festival.

To submit a workshop please visit this link: https://forms.gle/geAaS5dWZQDtJcyw6.





