PLAY ON SHAKESPEARE! Announces Winter 2022 Season

Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences.

The series - presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare - continues with the release of King Lear on February 4, 2022. King Lear (modern verse translation by Marcus Gardley; direction by Eric Ting) will feature the legendary Keith David among many other established actors -- and a very special jazz-inspired sound design. Further details will be announced shortly.

"Marcus is the bard for our times, and his masterful translation of King Lear will pop your ears like your eyes pop at a fireworks finale," says Lue Douthit, co-founder and CEO of Play On Shakespeare. "We are ending the first season of the Play On Podcasts with a bang. With support from the Hitz Foundation, we are jazzed that Play On's partnership with Next Chapter Podcasts will continue in 2022. Listen for it."

2021 titles included Macbeth (starring RuPaul's Drag Race stars Manila Luzon, Monet X Change and Peppermint); Pericles (starring the legendary Keith David); A Midsummer Night's Dream (starring acclaimed actors Daisuke Tsuji, Amari Cheatom and Alexandra Henrikson); and Coriolanus (with a cast comprised entirely of nonbinary and women-identifying actors),

Listen here.