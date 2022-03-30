Original Musical CANTERVILLE! to Run April 15-16, 2022 At Lakewood Theatre Company

Lakewood Theatre Company has announced the initiation of a new program entitled The New Treasures Series. Similar in style and presentation to Lakewood's Lost Treasures Program, which stages seldom produced musicals in a concert version, this series will instead explore new original musicals composed by local and regional artists.

For the first offering in this series, Lakewood will present on April 15-16 Canterville!; an original musical with book by Kurt Misar and Russ Cowan. Music is by Kurt Misar and the lyrics are by Russ Cowan. The story is loosely adapted from The Canterville Ghost by Oscar Wilde.

Canterville!, directed by Matt Pavik, will be performed concert-style on Lakewood's Side Door Stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts on Friday, April 15 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 16 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The title sponsor is The Lakewood Center Associates. Tickets are $20 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at http://www.lakewood-center.org/

The Story: When the Otis family moves into the stately English castle known as Canterville Chase, the infamous ghost of Sir Simon de Canterville finds himself unwittingly drawn into a love triangle between Virginia Otis (Beth Sobo Turk), the American ambassador's idealistic daughter, Will Cheshire (Dustin Fuentes), a handsome Duke, and Penelope Boxer-Armstrong (Laura Loy), a vain young aristocrat. While Penelope's mother, an amateur medium (Emily Sahler), plots to steal the ghost's secret fortune, Penelope hires gypsies (Lisa Knox, Lisamarie Harrison and Russ Cowan) to foil the lovers. When a pack of spectral hellhounds are loosed to destroy them, Virginia and Sir Simon join forces to vanquish evil, ensure true love and bring peace to Canterville Chase.

Others featured artists in the cast include Shannon Jones, Matt Sa, Leia Young, Will Corwin, and Olin Dawson.

Shows in the New Treasures series are staged in a concert/cabaret style and are presented script-in-hand, with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production). Lakewood Theatre Company's Side Door Stage is located in the Community Meeting Room at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Beverages and light snacks are available to purchase before and during the show.

