Oregon Symphony Cancels Concerts Through the End of 2020

After evaluating guidance and information shared by Governor Brown and state health officials in regards to large gatherings of people in public spaces, Oregon Symphony concerts scheduled through December 31, 2020, are canceled. Oregon Symphony plans to resume live performances in January 2021.

"We are deeply disappointed that we will not be performing the exciting lineup of live concerts we had planned for the beginning of the new 2020/21 Season, but our primary concern is the health and safety of our audiences, musicians, and employees," says Scott Showalter, Oregon Symphony President and CEO.

The following concerts are canceled:

August 18: Not Our First Goat Rodeo*

October 3-5: Kalmar, Moser & Sibelius 2

October 7: Kristin Chenoweth in Concert - For The Girls

October 8: Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged with the Oregon Symphony

October 10-11: Women Rock!

October 16-19: Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody

October 23: Coco in Concert

October 24-25: Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert

October 30-November 2: Mozart's Last Symphonies

November 7-9: Stravinsky & Tchaikovsky

November 12: Andrew Bird and Shara Nova with the Oregon Symphony

November 15: Somewhere Over the Rainbow

November 18: China Forbes: 50!

November 21-23: Brahms' Requiem

November 28-29: Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration

November 30: Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas

December 5-7: Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1

December 9: It's a Wonderful Life in Concert

December 11-13: Gospel Christmas

December 16: Comfort & Joy: A Classical Christmas

December 18-20: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

December 30: New Year's Concerto Spectacular

December 31: New Year's with Gladys Knight and the Oregon Symphony

* Visit edgefieldconcerts.com for options for ticketholders to Not Our First Goat Rodeo, co-presented by Edgefield Concerts and the Oregon Symphony.

The following options are available:

Exchange your ticket(s) for performances beginning in January 2021.

For Subscribers: Apply the value of your ticket(s) to a 2021/22 Season subscription.

Exchange your ticket(s) for an emailed gift certificate, which can be used through the end of the 2021/22 Season. You'll receive an extra 10% in addition to the value of your tickets!

Donate the value of your ticket(s). You'll receive an acknowledgment of your fully tax-deductible gift.

You may also request a full or partial refund for the value of the ticket(s).

