Oregon Shakespeare Festival Executive Director Resigns as Organization Restructures

12 staff members were let go, six furloughed, and around 20 positions are under a hiring freeze. 

Jan. 11, 2023  
KOBI has reported that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Executive Director David Schmitz has stepped down this week after three years in the position. The company's Artistic Director Nataki Garrett will be stepping into the position temporarily.

The company is undergoing changes as it restructures. 12 staff members were let go, six furloughed, and around 20 positions are under a hiring freeze.

Schmitz shared the following statement about his resignation below:

"These past two and a half years have been among the most challenging times in OSF's history-from COVID, to the Almeda Fire, to the ongoing racism and threats to members of our community, to inflationary challenges, to rebuilding the company coming into 2022. These years have also been rewarding because of the opportunity I had to get to know and witness the incredibly talented people who dedicate their lives to this company. It has been my great privilege to work alongside Nataki and with such an exceptionally talented and dedicated staff and Board. I also treasured the opportunity to get to know and work with members of OSF's incredible donor base as well as Ashland's business community."

Read the full story HERE.



Queen Of Country And Western Music Tammy Wynette Honored In New Play from triangle product
Queen Of Country And Western Music Tammy Wynette Honored In New Play from triangle productions
triangle productions! presents their new show, Me & Tammy. The play has been in development for the past four years and it too has come time to shine a light on Tammy. But not just one relationship, but her life. And where better to do it than where she loved to be – on stage.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller Auditorium Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller Auditorium
The national tour of this Broadway hit, now running at Keller Auditorium, literally defines the word spectacular. It’s dazzlingly gorgeous and also oh-so-much fun!
DRAGONS LOVE TACOS to be Presented at Oregon Childrens Theatre in February Photo
DRAGONS LOVE TACOS to be Presented at Oregon Children's Theatre in February
Oregon Children’s Theatre will present Dragons Love Tacos at the Newmark Theatre, located at Portland’5 Center for the Arts, January 22 through February 19.
Alisa Weilerstein Complete Bach Cello Suites Moves to First Baptist Church Due to Demand Photo
Alisa Weilerstein Complete Bach Cello Suites Moves to First Baptist Church Due to Demand
Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will bring world-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein to Portland to perform the entire Bach Cello Suites in one evening.

