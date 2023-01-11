Oregon Shakespeare Festival Executive Director Resigns as Organization Restructures

KOBI has reported that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Executive Director David Schmitz has stepped down this week after three years in the position. The company's Artistic Director Nataki Garrett will be stepping into the position temporarily.

The company is undergoing changes as it restructures. 12 staff members were let go, six furloughed, and around 20 positions are under a hiring freeze.

Schmitz shared the following statement about his resignation below:

"These past two and a half years have been among the most challenging times in OSF's history-from COVID, to the Almeda Fire, to the ongoing racism and threats to members of our community, to inflationary challenges, to rebuilding the company coming into 2022. These years have also been rewarding because of the opportunity I had to get to know and witness the incredibly talented people who dedicate their lives to this company. It has been my great privilege to work alongside Nataki and with such an exceptionally talented and dedicated staff and Board. I also treasured the opportunity to get to know and work with members of OSF's incredible donor base as well as Ashland's business community."

