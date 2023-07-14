Oregon Children's Theatre Launches "I am... Me!" Educational Program

The program, piloted in June 2023, will have public performances this weekend.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director Photo 3 Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director
The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month Photo 4 The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month

Oregon Children's Theatre Launches

Oregon Children’s Theatre will launch its newest education program, I am… Me! this month. Developed by OCT’s Education team, the program was initially funded by a grant provided by the Oregon Department of Education as part of its LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Plan, with the goal of delivering a six-week curriculum program to high school educators in support of exploring their own unique identity and gaining a deeper understanding of peers through a series of storytelling exercises.

The program, piloted in June 2023, will have public performances this weekend: first, a free showcase of works at Curious Comedy Theater on Friday, July 14 at 2:30 pm, and a second performance as part of Stomping Grounds Arthouse’s Saturday Thing Series on Saturday, July 15 at 6:30 pm at Urbanite PDX. These showcases are made possible by support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“As a queer artist who grew up in Oregon myself, this program makes me incredibly proud of the innovative, inclusive work we are doing at OCT and we applaud the NEA and the ODE for being allies in this space. It is crucial for youth-serving organizations to stand up against hate and discrimination, while uplifting youth with marginalized identities, and I am... Me! does just that,” says Michael Hammerstrom, OCT’s Director of Marketing and Development. “OCT is at the forefront of showing how the arts can help improve mental health, acceptance and confidence in teens.”

In developing the curriculum, OCT gathered educators and teaching artists from a variety of fields who all identify as part of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community. The power and artistic excellence that has emerged from the collaborative nature of these individuals working together to plan the curriculum is palpable, focusing on the LGBTQ2SIA+ experience, history, the intergenerationally expressed resilience of the queer community, discussions of the intersectional challenges faced by queer youth of color and disabled queer youth, and much more. The six-week curriculum guides students through different exercises—including artistic expression, writing, self-reflection, games, and more—to support students in defining and refining a deeper sense of themselves and their individual identity.

“I am incredibly proud that OCT is making a commitment to supporting some of our most vulnerable young people through this programming, and with this extraordinary funding from the NEA and the Oregon Department of Education,” said Jenn Hartmann Luck, Producing Artistic Director at OCT. “When we support the most vulnerable young people in our communities, we create programming and services that support ALL young people.”

This ambitious initiative builds on OCT’s commitment to being a welcoming, safe space for youth of all identities and centers the unique challenges and trauma queer youth are facing today. The curriculum program will be available beginning in Fall 2023; high school educators who are interested in learning more about the program can contact Nick Condon, Education Programs Coordinator at OCT.



RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Clackamas Repertory Theatre to Open 2023 Season with Ken Ludwigs THE GODS OF COMEDY Photo
Clackamas Repertory Theatre to Open 2023 Season with Ken Ludwig's THE GODS OF COMEDY

Experience the laughter and chaos of 'Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy' as Clackamas Repertory Theatre kicks off their 2023 season. This side-splitting farce, filled with campus capers and college codes, is a must-see for comedy lovers. Get your tickets now!

2
Portland Center Stages Annual JAW New Play Festival Returns This Month Photo
Portland Center Stage's Annual JAW New Play Festival Returns This Month

Portland Center Stage’s annual JAW New Play Festival returns July 28-30, 2023. JAW is PCS’s week-long assembling of artists and audiences to create new plays. Each July, artistic teams, including playwrights, directors, and actors, come together to rehearse — and a lot of times rewrite! — a new play.

3
The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month Photo
The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month

 The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA comes to the Newmark Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm. Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba.

4
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director Photo
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival Board of Directors has announced its appointment of Tim Bond as its new Artistic Director, effective September 1. The position will be a homecoming for Bond, who served as an Associate Artistic Director at OSF for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Lakewood Theatre Company (7/14-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet Are Dead
Blinking Eye Theatre (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Old Love New Love
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (6/29-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harlem Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (2/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FESTIVAL FINALE: American Masterworks | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# H.M.S. Pinafore
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW@NIGHT: Protégés United | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
The Armory at Portland Center Stage (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Telegraph Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (1/22-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You