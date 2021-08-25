Oregon Children's Theatre Announces WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS Virtual Gala

Oregon Children's Theatre announces its virtual gala, 'With a Little Help from our Friends' to be streamed free of charge on September 18, 2021. Having produced highly anticipated themed soirees for the past several years as the nonprofit's largest annual fundraising event, this is the first year the event will be virtual, making it accessible to more people than ever before.

Co-hosted by Portland drag performer extraordinaire, Bolivia Carmichaels, the event promises to be a joyful celebration and a show to remember more than just a traditional fundraising event. Guest performers will include Beaverton native Shoshana Bean (Recording Artist and star of Broadway's Wicked, Waitress, and Hairspray), Delphon "DJ" Curtis, Jr. (Portland Center Stage's Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Charles Grant (Associate Producer at Portland Playhouse), Natalie Joy Johnson (Broadway's Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde), The Skivvies (Portland Center Stage and Broadway favorites Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina), and Ryder Thompson (OCT's Young Professionals Company).

"True to our mission, the heart and soul of this broadcast will be the children and families we serve, with a special emphasis on our Young Professionals, who represent the future and will share how their time at OCT has prepared them for the next steps in their lives," says Michael Hammerstrom, Director of Marketing and Development. "The cherry on top is that we will be joined by several additional friends of the organization - from local artists to some of Broadway's biggest names - who all happen to be ridiculously talented performers and staunch advocates for arts education. Together, in partnership with our families, patrons, and donors, we can ensure that OCT will continue inspiring and serving our community for generations to come."

To RSVP for free and learn more about the event, visit http://www.oct.org/gala.