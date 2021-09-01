Oregon Children's Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

Oregon Children's Theatre has announced Emergence!, the theatre's 2021-2022 performance season. The season will mark OCT's return to live performances since its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Oregon Children's Theatre's 2021-2022 Season At-A-Glance:

Impulse XV, Oct. 29-Nov. 7, 2021, Brunish Hall*

Merry Happy Everything! Nov. 19-Dec. 19, 2021, Brunish Hall

WROL (Without Rule of Law), Feb. 18-Mar. 6, 2022, Multnomah Arts Center*

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Feb. 26-Apr. 24, 2022, Winningstad Theatre

Twelfth Night, Apr. 29-May 15, 2022, Brunish Hall*

Last Stop on Market Street, May 1-May 29, 2022, Newmark Theatre

*These productions will be performed by our award-winning Young Professionals Company.

This is also the first in-person season to be led by Artistic Director Marcella Crowson since she took on the position in February 2020. "It's not lost on anyone that the last 18 months have been a challenging time," Crowson commented. "OCT's staff and artists have done an extraordinary job of engaging with kids and families from afar, but we look forward to finding safe ways for people to experience live theatre again."

Next, audiences both young and old are invited to get into the holiday spirit with Merry Happy Everything!, an evening of nostalgia, hilarity, and musical performances. Every performance of this original production will feature a special surprise guest artist sharing stories about their holiday memories. In OCT's first holiday show in nearly 20 years, this intimate performance will leave audiences with the sensation of the familiar warm hug that only live theater can provide.

The Young Professionals take the stage again in February with WROL (Without Rule of Law), a darkly comic coming-of-age story by Michaela Jeffery. Convinced the world can't be trusted to prioritize the well-being of adolescent girls in the event of a cataclysmic event (or just in general!), a determined troupe of 8th grade 'doomers' are committed to preparing for survival in the post-collapse society they anticipate inheriting. Then, closing out their season in April, the YPs take on the challenge of classical Shakespearean comedy for the first time with a 90-minute adaptation of Twelfth Night. This romantic and raucous tale of twins separated, mistaken identities, and complicated love triangles will be performed by only six teen actors.

The second half of this season will continue where it left off back in March 2020, with The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Last Stop on Market Street finally getting their time in the spotlight, fulfilling a commitment to many artists, families, and patrons. "It feels especially important to honor the time, creativity, and work of artists and technicians who invested so much in a season that was cut short," Crowson explained. "At the same time, audiences were looking forward to both of these stunning productions, and we look forward to finally bringing them to life on stage."

OCT is bringing back The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, this time featuring two new stories, complete with a menagerie of beautifully crafted, larger-than-life puppets that will help convey messages about the value of creativity, belonging, and growth. "We had planned to revisit this production in our 2019-2020 season; but now with Eric Carle's passing in May, we feel it is even more important to honor his life and his legacy, as so many of us journey into the magical world of reading through his works," Crowson commented. The production is recommended for all ages, and will include a sensory-friendly performance for neurodivergent children.

Closing out the 2021-2022 Season is Last Stop on Market Street, based on the best-selling and award-winning children's book of the same name by Matt de la Peña, opening at the Newmark Theatre on May 1. Deemed "Hamilton for kids," this exciting new musical follows CJ and his Nana on the Number 5 bus, discovering that looks can be deceiving, everyone has a story to share, and beauty can be found anywhere...if you know how to look for it. The musical features a blend of hip-hop, Motown, gospel, and rap, written by Motown legend Lamont Dozier and his son, Paris Ray Dozier. The production is recommended for kids 5 and up.

Also new this season, OCT will be offering behind-the-scenes looks into new works in development, beginning with the creation of a youth advisory board made up of children ages 8 and up. This group will be working together alongside Crowson and OCT's teaching artists and learn insights into the inner workings of a theatre company, leadership development, artistic explorations and collaboration with peers. The group will also read scripts, meet OCT staff members, and lift up their voices to shape the vision for Oregon Children's Theatre. "A central value at OCT is respecting and uplifting the intelligence, artistry, and wisdom of young people," Crowson explained. "Their input about productions, classes and how we show up in and for our community is an essential ingredient." Kids can join these advisory groups by registering for free on OCT's website. Other projects underway include a workshop of a new play by Ramón A. Esquivel and "The Ism Youth Files" in partnership with Dmae Roberts and MediaRites. Expect more updates throughout the fall.

Tickets for the 2021-2022 Season are on-sale now and can be purchased on OCT's website at http://www.octc.org, or by calling the box office at (503) 228-9571.