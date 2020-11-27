Oregon Ballet Theatre Launches OBT Moves - a Reimagined 2020-21 Season

With the onset of Covid-19, the Oregon Ballet Theatre has announced the 2020/21 season titled OBT MOVES, aiming to reimagine it all as OBT moves out of traditional theaters and mode of performance, to locations throughout Portland offering rare behind-the-scenes access revealing what ballet is, and what it can be.

In addition to a newly planned season of in-person and digital performances, OBT MOVES will feature a range of public activities including pop up appearances, demonstrations, and classes presented by OBT company dancers, students, and teaching artists.

This will be OBT like you've never seen it before. You'll be a part of intimate, raw, and momentous performances. You'll keep the arts alive at a time when you need them the most.

The OBT MOVES 2020/21 season will unfold in Three Acts. Each Act offers a mix of in-person and digital experiences which you can combine in our All Access Pass. Or select our Digital Access Pass to create a season that feels safe for you.

Learn more at https://www.obt.org/2020-21-season-reimagined/

ACT I - Oct., 2020 - Jan., 2021

In-Person Events:

Wish List

OBTV: Live & On Demand:

Wish List

Dancer Video Portraits

New Ballet Works

ACT II - Feb. - Apr., 2021

In-Person Events:

OBT Raw

OBT2 Raw

(R)Evolve

OBTV: Live & On Demand:

OBT Raw

OBT2 Raw

(R)Evolve

Dancer Video Portraits

New Ballet Works

ACT III - May - June, 2021

In-Person Events:

Americans (Re)Imagined

On Stage

OBTV: Live & On Demand:

Americans (Re)Imagined

On Stage

(R)Evolve

Dancer Video Portraits

New Ballet Works

