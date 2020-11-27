Oregon Ballet Theatre Launches OBT Moves - a Reimagined 2020-21 Season
The season kicked off in October and runs through June 2021.
With the onset of Covid-19, the Oregon Ballet Theatre has announced the 2020/21 season titled OBT MOVES, aiming to reimagine it all as OBT moves out of traditional theaters and mode of performance, to locations throughout Portland offering rare behind-the-scenes access revealing what ballet is, and what it can be.
In addition to a newly planned season of in-person and digital performances, OBT MOVES will feature a range of public activities including pop up appearances, demonstrations, and classes presented by OBT company dancers, students, and teaching artists.
This will be OBT like you've never seen it before. You'll be a part of intimate, raw, and momentous performances. You'll keep the arts alive at a time when you need them the most.
The OBT MOVES 2020/21 season will unfold in Three Acts. Each Act offers a mix of in-person and digital experiences which you can combine in our All Access Pass. Or select our Digital Access Pass to create a season that feels safe for you.
Learn more at https://www.obt.org/2020-21-season-reimagined/
ACT I - Oct., 2020 - Jan., 2021
In-Person Events:
Wish List
OBTV: Live & On Demand:
Wish List
Dancer Video Portraits
New Ballet Works
ACT II - Feb. - Apr., 2021
In-Person Events:
OBT Raw
OBT2 Raw
(R)Evolve
OBTV: Live & On Demand:
OBT Raw
OBT2 Raw
(R)Evolve
Dancer Video Portraits
New Ballet Works
ACT III - May - June, 2021
In-Person Events:
Americans (Re)Imagined
On Stage
OBTV: Live & On Demand:
Americans (Re)Imagined
On Stage
(R)Evolve
Dancer Video Portraits
New Ballet Works