Oregon Ballet Theatre Launches OBT Moves

The program is a month of week-long outdoor OBT residencies to rotate through four locations in the Portland metro area.

Oregon Ballet Theatre has launched OBT Moves, a month of week-long outdoor OBT residencies to rotate through four locations in the Portland metro area, beginning with a kick-off in OBT's own South Waterfront neighborhood, through a partnership with ZRZ Realty at Zidell Yards.

The focus of these residencies, an expansion of the popular OBT Exposed series, held for years in the Park Blocks of downtown Portland, is to share with the public the work, determination, and stubborn optimism of the professional dancer. OBT company members who have not been able to exercise or rehearse in our studio since March are getting back in shape and sharing with our community the tough road they face to return to performance ready condition.

There are no formal performances or events and therefore no need to make a reservation! This is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience of dancer training, the rituals seldom shared with the public, as the company takes its first steps returning to work.

OBT MOVES/ Exposed offers a unique opportunity for OBT to connect with the community - in particular with those unfamiliar with ballet.

Learn more at https://www.obt.org/obt-moves/.

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You