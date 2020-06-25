Shutdown Streaming
OSU Theatre Creates Audio-Drama Versions of Spring Term Productions

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, OSU Theatre has created audio-drama versions of its Spring Term productions available for download using the podcast Dam the Distance with Oregon State University Theatre. This podcast includes OSU Theatre productions, interviews with performing arts industry professionals, and other content. It can be found on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and many other platforms.

While Dam the Distance content is free to download, if you are able to purchase a "virtual ticket" for the productions you would be supporting the current and future work of the Unviersity Theatre. You can name your own ticket price.

The Importance of Being Earnest

  • The audiodrama version of The Importance of Being Earnest will be available to download starting June 12. PURCHASE TICKETS NOW.

Spring One-Act Festival 2020: Isolation Station

The OSU Theatre faculty is currently making plans for its 2020-2021 season.

"While the Covid-19 Pandemic makes planning public performances difficult, we remain committed to educating our students and creating quality work to engage our audiences and patrons," the department says. "The University Theatre is a community of artists striving to understand the human experience through the study and practice of theatre. While our current reality of 'social distancing' is a challenge, our core mission has not changed and we are grateful for the continued support of our generous donors and patrons."

University Theatre Ticket Prices and Purchasing Information

  • Main Stage Shows: $15 General Admission/ $12 Senior/ $10 Student Youth/ $5 OSU Student
  • Lab Shows: $8 General Admission/ $6 Senior/ $5 Student Youth/ $4 OSU Student
  • Musicals/Bard in the Quad: $17 General Admission/ $12 Senior/ $12 Student/Youth $5 OSU Student
  • Visit the OSU theatre box office page for more information
  • Tickets are available online, or at the OSU Box Office (Withycombe Hall 144)
  • Box office will open the Monday prior to opening night and will remain open Monday - Friday noon to 5 pm for the run of the performance.
  • Box office telephone number: (541) 737 - 2784 / email: theatre.boxoffice@oregonstate.edu

