OSF Partners To Award $10,000 Black Realities Creative Grant And World Premiere At 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) joins Black Realities, Artizen, and Tribeca Film Festival to sponsor the Black Realities Creative Grant (BRG). For this Tribeca edition of the grant, BRG partnered with Tribeca to support the winning project with a world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival within its Immersive programs section. The winning project will also have the opportunity to premiere on OSF's digital platform O!. All formats, genres, and categories of screen-based projects will be considered including films, episodic programs, games, apps, VR/AR/XR immersive experiences, photojournalism, and more.

HOW/WHEN: There are only three hard requirements for grantee eligibility: the lead creator(s) must be Black, the perspective of Black folx and the centering of Black thoughts and characters must be the core of the project, and finally, the project must be completed by May 15 to be exhibited at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, June 9-20. Submissions are encouraged that highlight the vast and multilayered range of subjects, perspectives, and content within Black realities, which also includes and welcomes the exploration of the current and ongoing anti-Black political and social climate.

TRIBECA EDITION: BLACK REALITIES GRANT

Award: $10,000

Deadline: March 22nd

Read the full list of eligibility requirements at https://Artizen.link/BRG

Submit project: https://www.artizen.fund/grant/black-realities-grant

WHO: The Black Realities Creative Grant was created in 2020 as a response to the ongoing social injustice and violence against Black lives. The grant awards a monthly cash prize to creative projects that explore the varied conditions, experiences, feelings, empowerment, and range of humanity of the Black global community.

"The American theatre system is at a tipping point as a culture that has traditionally disinvited whole entire groups of people from its center. If you look at any performance medium that has done that, they are either dying or completely dead. OSF started the Black Realities Creative Grant in collaboration with Artizen for that purpose. We all have to align collectively, as a society and culture, with organizations and visionary partners like Artizen, Black Realities and Tribeca Film Festival to realize that promising, inclusive future." -Nataki Garrett, OSF Artistic Director

"Our mission at Artizen is to radically expand support for artists who impact culture. The Black Realities Grant achieves this mission by providing $10,000 in funding to emerging Black artists. And thanks to our partnership with Tribeca, the artist who wins our next grant cycle will also have their project premiere at one of the most prestigious festivals in the world. Thank you to our sponsors Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Play On Shakespeare, and HP for making this possible." -René Pinnell, CEO & Designer, Artizen

"Tribeca has always been dedicated to providing a platform for creators of all backgrounds, and we're thrilled to be able to align with Artizen to offer this opportunity. Since its inception last year, the Black Realities Grant has done an amazing job of helping to elevate the work of Black creators, and we couldn't be happier to welcome one of their projects as an official selection for Tribeca Immersive in June." -Loren Hammonds, VP Immersive Programming, Senior Programmer, Film & Immersive, Tribeca Film Festival

"Black Realities supports, through funding and resource sharing, the depths and complexities of the global Black experience as it's felt,a??created, and imagined by Black creatives around the world. It's my honor to facilitate the transmission of those visions and I'm thrilled to have supportive partners and sponsors who understand that equalizing power means we must boldly share resources. Thank you to our partners Artizen and Tribeca. I have deep appreciation for our sponsors, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Play on Shakespeare, and Hewlett-Packard for fueling the vision." - Sharifa Johka, Founder Black Realities.