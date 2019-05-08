OSF Announces 2019 Green Show Season

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) announced the 2019 Green Show schedule today. Free outdoor entertainment returns to the "Bricks" June 7, coinciding with the official opening of the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre. The Green Show season continues, four nights a week at 6:45 p.m., through September 28. The full schedule of free performances by local, national and international acts is available here.

"This year's Green Show series focuses on the cultural richness of our community, our country and our world, through a lens of social and climate justice," said Cassie Fetty, community producer and curator for the Green Show. "We're also making the Green Show even greener by taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint and increasing accessibility to our performances through the use of livestreaming technology."

For the entire month of August, the Green Show will feature all local performers as a way of highlighting the rich pool of artists from surrounding communities, and also recognizing the environmental impact for acts traveling substantial distances to OSF.

Kicking off the Green Show season on June 7 is Ashland Danceworks, a youth dance group specializing in hip hop, jazz and contemporary dance. Throughout the summer the series will feature music, dance, circus and theatre by artists new to the Courtyard Stage, such as Levity Circus Collective, DJ Prashant and the Jai Ho! Dance Troupe, and SURRIJA (Jane Lui of Cambodian Rock Band), as well as Green Show returning favorites such as Phoenix and Four Directions, Medford-based Ballet Folklórico Ritmo Alegre (a collaboration with Jarabe Mexicano) and Charya Burt Cambodian Dance.

The lineup also features a collaboration with the Britt Festival (Britt Orchestra String Fellows) on July 31 and the return of a collaboration with Southern Oregon University, as SOU Acting Students from Oregon Center for the Arts BFA program will build a 40-minute play around Commedia Dell'Arte, which influenced several of Shakespeare's plays, on September 18 and 20. Coinciding with the 2019 OSF OUT Weekend will be Green Show's drag show on July 26. Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, performer, writer and LGBTQi activist Ryan Cassata also returns on September 6.

"The 2019 Green Show series continues to represent a composition of cultural richness with notes from an array of geographic and social communities that includes new and returning artists," Fetty said.

OSF Repertory Producer Mica Cole added, "This programming is also a reflection of OSF's environmental values, and as we all struggle to figure out how to respond to climate crisis, bringing special performances to the Bricks at OSF requires looking at ways we can become more environmentally sustainable."

Furthering the use of technology to create a "greener Green Show," OSF will introduce "Throwback Thursday" performances, as part of a pilot program presented via livestream, featuring special guests such as Embodiment Project (August 22) and Infinite Flow-An Inclusive Dance Company (August 29). These performances will highlight footage from previous Green Show performances from the featured artists and the opportunity for patrons to ask questions via online platforms. Patrons will be able to access the livestream at osfashland.org/greenshow, to see the performances from wherever they are in the world.

Be sure to keep an eye on the Green Show's Facebook page for performance schedules and day-of updates on other livestreamed performances.

Other exciting happenings include a full week of programming in celebration of Juneteenth:

Wednesday, June 19, with MoonCandy: A Live House Music Ensemble, including a pre-show engagement featuring OSF Company and community members, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 20-MoonCandy: A Live House Music Ensemble

Friday, June 2- Okaidja Afroso

Saturday, June 22-Rogue Valley Gospel Group

Mexican Independence Day kick-off:

Thursday, September 12-Jarabe Mexicano

Ballet Folklórico Ritmo Alegre (in collaboration with Jarabe Mexicano) will share their exuberant, colorful dances September 14.

2019 Green Show Partners are Ogden Roemer Wilkerson Architects (June), Avista (July), Lithia Auto Stores (August) and The Standard (September).

In addition to Fetty and Cole, the Green Show is presented thanks to the efforts of Technical Manager Benajah Cobb.

See full details of OSF 2019 season. Check ticket availability at www.osfashland.org or call the Box Office at 800-219-8161.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You