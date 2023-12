ON YOUR FEET: The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Takes The Buddy Holly Hall Stage January 12-14!

The American Theatre Guild will present a brand new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan.

This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. ON YOUR FEET! is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES and will take the Buddy Holly Hall stage January 12–14, 2024.

Tickets to ON YOUR FEET! are available for purchase at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan is produced by GFOUR Productions, Evan Bernardin Productions, Salgado Productions, Midnight Theatricals, Jeremiah J. Harris & Alexander Donnelly, Ordinary Magic, Marc David Levine, Sam & Rob Sutton and GRP Entertainment. It is produced through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals. This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards. In May 2022, Salgado directed and choreographed the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! in Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington D.C. which The Washington Post praised production as “boisterous ... and dreamlike.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that our musical will once again be shared with audiences across the United States in this brand-new production of ON YOUR FEET! led by Luis Salgado,” Emilio and Gloria Estefan said about today's announcement. “We've had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015 and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much.”

Salgado said, “This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants. The Estefans have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you're Latine or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences.”

“We are passionate about opening the door of representation on this tour and nurturing a diverse family both backstage and on stage, with creative team members who are joining us from around the world,” he added. Several creative team members from the Washington D.C. production will join the national tour.

The creative team will include Scenic Design by Clifton Chadick, Lighting Design by Ryan J. O'Gara, Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen, Video Design by Patrick W. Lord, Sound Design by Diego Garzón, Casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, Music Direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, Musical Supervision by Clay Ostwald, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar Hernández.



ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Emilio and Gloria Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don't Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award nomination for Best Choreography.

For more information, visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.

Please note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, Etix.com and the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES is welcomed by The Buddy Holly Hall, The Overton Hotel, LEPAA and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

