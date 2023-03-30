New Musical AUDITION FROM HELL to Open at Broadway Rose Theatre in April

Broadway Rose Theatre Company will present a nail-biting new musical written by Sharon Maroney, Audition From Hell, offering a glimpse into the world of show business. Preview performance is Thursday, April 20, with opening night on Friday, April 21, and performances continuing through May 14. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A post-show talkback will be hosted at the Saturday matinee on April 29; audio description available at the Saturday matinee on May 13. Performances are held at the Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard.

Tickets are priced from $30 to $50 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.

Four seasoned actresses at the top of their game, but slim on prospects, find themselves competing for two parts in a new musical. The audition goes sideways when the director quits, the producer loses her nerve, and tempers flare as past betrayals are revealed. With original music, this humorous and often heartfelt glimpse behind the curtain shares the highs and lows of the compelling yet brutal nature of show business.

"Unfortunately, as women mature in the theatre world there are fewer good parts available despite a surplus of sensational talent," says Producing Artistic Director Sharon Maroney. "I saw an opportunity to explore this niche, and as I have a lot of life experience in this area, I thought I'd run with it and write a new musical."

Book, music, and lyrics written by Sharon Maroney. The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Sharon Maroney with music direction from Barney Stein and orchestrations by Jonathan Quesenberry. The artistic team includes choreographer Dan Murphy, scenic designer Kyra Sanford, lighting designer Kristeen Willis, costume designer Kimberly Hergert, properties designers Liz Carlson and Seth Renne, sound designer Brian Karl Moen, production manager Seth Renne, technical director Raef Wheaton, and production stage manager Jessica Junor.

The cast comprises Laurie Campbell-Leslie (Samantha), Courtney Freed (Linda), Lisamarie Harrison (Jennifer), Isaac Lamb (Ben), Laura McCulloch (Anika), and Emily Sahler (Mary Jo).

BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY

is Oregon's premier musical theatre company. Under the artistic direction of Sharon Maroney, Broadway Rose has been producing professional musical theatre in the Portland area since 1992, enriching the region's cultural life and increasing opportunities for Oregonians to participate in the arts. Broadway Rose is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to keeping live theatre affordable and making its productions accessible to all members of the community.