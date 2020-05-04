Merideth Kaye Clark and Jenn Grinels to Live Stream Siren Songs Concert - May 7, May 28, June 9

When Portland musical theatre regular Merideth Kaye Clark and her best friend / collaborator Jenn Grinels decided to release their new album, Siren Songs, this spring, global pandemic probably wasn't what they were going for. But, in this time where anxiety is high and comfort difficult to find, this warm musical embrace is just what we need about now.

A folk album featuring both original music and covers, Siren Songs is an adventure in Americana influenced by all your favorite folk artists, with a few showtunes thrown in for good measure. It also includes Clark and Grinels' rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," which was selected by Parton and Netflix as the favorite in the #JoleneChallenge. My personal favorites are the renditions of "For Good," from Wicked, and "Time After Time."

The duo was originally planning three album release shows around the Portland area. Now, those shows will be live streamed:

The album will officially be released on May 29th (for a preview, check out the single "Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon" on YouTube). You can order now and support the creation of the work via the pre-sale album Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sirensongs/siren-songs-album

For more information, visit sirensongsmusic.com





