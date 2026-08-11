MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tickets to Go on Sale for Broadway in Wichita Run

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The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of Mrs. Doubtfire will go on sale Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. This engagement is part of the 26–27 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series and will take the Century II Concert Hall stage Nov. 10–12, 2026.

Tickets to Mrs. Doubtfire will be available for purchase online at BroadwayWichita.com, Century2.com, and Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 855-755-7328. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Wichita in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call 'wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny' (Manchester Evening News) and 'a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers' (The Hollywood Reporter).

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit.

The 2nd national tour is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

This production of Mrs. Doubtfire was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

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