MAMMA MIA! to Play BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham
The 25th anniversary tour features the beloved musical based on ABBA's catalog of timeless songs.
The 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! will play the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham Nov. 17-22. Based on the songs of ABBA, the musical is the second engagement in the 26-27 Broadway in Birmingham Series.
The show tells the sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs. The production has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies.
Tickets to MAMMA MIA! are available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com.
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