Lakewood Theatre Company Will Present ELF - THE MUSICAL Next Month

The holiday season is approaching fast, and what better way to kick it off than with a hilarious family musical! Lakewood Theatre Company presents Elf - The Musical on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts November 5 - December 19. This show marks the theatre's second mainstage show since re-emerging from the pandemic.

Lakewood's production of Elf - the Musical is directed by Michael Snider. The musical director is Cyndy Ramsey-Rier and Choreography is by Terry Brock and Cherie Price.

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf, the stage production features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), and a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie,The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The Story: Buddy (Austin Comfort), a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's (Mark Pierce) bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father Walter Hobbs (Jeremy Southard) and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother Michael Hobbs (Jared Beideck) doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Featured performers in Elf - the Musical include Camille Trinka as Jovie, Aurora Gooch as Deb, and Brit Eagen as Emily. Ensemble members include Grace Allen, Heather-Grace Bach, Daniel Bahr, Katelyn Blockinger, Danny Caputo, Kenzie Elizabeth, Kalin Honaker, Amy Lichtenstein, Laura Loy, Sophie MacKay, Sydney McCray, Greg Prosser, Adam John Roper, Danielle Smith, Michael Streeter, and Melody Wells.

Sponsors for Elf the Musical include Andy & Nancy Bryant, Title Sponsor; Lakewood Center Associates, Directorial Sponsor; The Springs Living at Lake Oswego, Guest Artist Sponsor; and In Memory of Mildred B. Hoelscher, Music Sponsor.

Additionally, Lakewood Theatre Company is presenting two special youth performances of Elf Jr. the Musical on December 11 & 18. This version is shorter and features students in the roles!

Looking for more shows to see in Portland? Lakewood is overjoyed to welcome audiences back into the Headlee Mainstage and has announced the complete 2021-22 four-show season including Elf: The Musical, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Leading Ladies, and Camelot. Patrons can order the 4-show season at this link: https://www.lakewood-center.org/pages/lakewood-plays

Elf: The Musical runs November 5 - December 19, 2021. Ticket prices are $42/Adults, $40/seniors, and discounts for groups and students.Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Lakewood's website.