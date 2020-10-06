Lakewood Center for the Arts Hosts Re-Runs Sidewalk Sale

The sale takes place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 PM EDT – 5 PM EDT.

Lakewood Center for the Arts will host a Re-Runs Sidewalk Sale on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 PM EDT - 5 PM EDT.

It's been a while since anyone has had the fun of searching through Re-Runs' treasures for your home, jewelry for yourself or others, handbags, and many other great finds. They will even have some Christmas decorations!

Please remember to wear your face covering and enjoy browsing through the unique items.

Re-Runs is 100% non-profit, managed by the volunteers in the Lakewood Center Associates. All proceeds from sales benefit the arts and educational programs of the Lakewood Center. The shop accepts donated items and also will sell jewelry, furniture, or home goods on consignment. The consignor receives 60% of the sale and Lakewood receives 40%.

In 'normal' times, the shop is open 6 days a week from 10 am to 3 pm, but remains closed for an indefinite time during our days of COVID-19. This special outdoor sale is occurring to give customers a chance to shop while maximizing safety for everyone involved.

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You