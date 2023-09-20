LIVE WIRE Radio Returns To The Hult Center, September 29

Hosted by the always dynamic Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello, Live Wire returns to the stage on Friday, September 29th at 7:30PM to record live at the incredible Hult Center!

Guests include:

● Aparna Nancherla is an established comedian, actor, and writer, with half-hour comedy specials on both Netflix and Comedy Central, as well as multiple appearances on late night. She can currently be seen on The Drop, Lopez Vs. Lopez, Search Party, and Space Force. Aparna's voice can be heard in many animated series including The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Bojack Horseman. She was a series regular on Comedy Central's Corporate and she made her feature debut in A Simple Favor. Aparna's also written for Mythic Quest, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell. Aparna will be signing books after the show.

● Avery Trufelman is the host and creator of Articles Of Interest, a podcast about fashion for people who think they don't care about fashion. Previously, she hosted the podcast for The Cut from New York Magazine, and was a longtime staff producer on 99% Invisible.

● Anis Mojgani is the 10th Poet Laureate of Oregon. A two-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam and winner of the international World Cup Poetry Slam, his work has appeared on HBO, NPR, and in the pages of The New York Times. The author of six books of poetry, an opera libretto, and a forthcoming children's picture book, his latest is titled The Tigers, They Let Me.

● A key player in the new wave of contemporary folk singers, Olive Klug makes earnest, queer acoustic folk music with the central goal of allowing listeners to tap into their feelings. Self-styled after genre icons like Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile, Olive is known for their beautiful tone and vividly honest storytelling. Their sound is reminiscent of the 'Golden Age of American Folk Music', but with a uniquely modern lyrical sensibility.

Tickets are $30 for GA, $45 for preferred, with discounted tickets ($20) for students and young professionals, under age 35. Live Wire participates in the Arts for All program. LIVE WIRE is an independently produced non-profit in Portland, Oregon, founded in 2004 and is now broadcast weekly on over 200 radio stations nationwide and heard by over 300,000 listeners weekly.

For more information about Live Wire, please visit Click Here.