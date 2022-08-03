LEGALLY BLONDE Added to 2022â€“2023 Ameren Illinois Broadway In Peoria Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has announced LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL will join the 2022-2023 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series along with the Add-On productions of STOMP and THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY.

The 2022-2023 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will now include the following touring productions:

FOUR-SHOW SERIES:

â€¢ COME FROM AWAY, November 2-6, 2022

â€¢ LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, March 14-15, 2023

â€¢ ANASTASIA, April 11-12, 2023

â€¢ DEAR EVAN HANSEN, May 30-June 4, 2023

SEASON ADD-ONS:

â€¢ STOMP, January 22, 2023

â€¢ THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, April 1, 2023

Season tickets for the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com. Information about each newly announced Broadway production can be found below.

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

March 14-15, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

Fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the beloved movie, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

STOMP (SEASON ADD-ON)

January 22, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, "STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places." STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (SEASON ADD-ON)

April 1, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, lost ticket insurance and the Member Lounge (with complimentary refreshments). New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInPeoria.com, Peoria Civic Center Box Office, and Ticketmaster.com are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2022-2023 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.