JUICEBOX Presents Last PDX Show Before Chicago Sketchfest

After her Fertile Ground Festival debut and a run as the first ever solo show at Portland Sketchfest, "master of physical comedy" Anne Zander brings her "painfully funny" solo show, JUICEBOX, to the Ha Ha Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 30th at 6pm (Broadway World).

Jessica (Zander) is a "completely ridiculous" but "completely vulnerable" adolescent who just wants to go to the movies with her crush, but circumstances intervene and her life is forever changed (Broadway World). With clowning, improvisation, music, and very bad seduction, JUICEBOX is a 45-minute, over-the-top spectacle that is completely relatable to anyone who has ever been a teenager. Show hosted by Elizabeth Teets with openers Zoe Proval, Naomi Fitter, Heidi Brander and Belinda Carroll!

DATE: Saturday, November 30th • doors at 5:30pm • show at 6pm

VENUE: Kickstand Comedy • 16 NW Broadway, Portland, 97209

PRICES: $10 • Festival Passes $29-$59

SHORT TICKET URL: bit.ly/JBatHHH

FESTIVAL Schedule: hahaharvestcomedyfest.com/schedule





