Home: Songs For the Border Comes to Resound NW

On January 11th, a host of Rose City's most talented artists will come together at Resound NW for a concert benefiting refugees at the southern border. The show will include musical theater, folk, and pop song favorites in the theme of "Songs of Home," every refugee's dream.

"La Casa de Paso" will receive 100% of the proceeds from this event. La Casa de Paso is an organization whose mission is to provide emergency shelter for asylum-seeking women and children stranded in Tijuana, waiting to cross into the U.S. and begin their new life.

Courtney Freed and Bronwyn Baz will co-host and perform. Performers also include Chris Bartell, Jeff Donaldson-Forbes, Jillian Snow Harris, Josh Killingsworth, Ella Korn, Timothy Lafolette, Ernie Lijoi, Deanna Maio, Rachel Ludeman, Andy Mangels, Danni Parpan, Daniel Rhovan, Greg Seagler, Audrey Voon, and Erin Zelazny. Piano accompaniment by David Saffert.

Regarding the purpose of the benefit concert:

"Nearly all refugees are now being held on the southern side of the border. Violence, fear, illness, and hunger are rampant. As artists, we can counter this inhumanity by lifting our voices in song and solidarity, raising funds to provide shelter and aid to those awaiting asylum trial".

When: Saturday, January 11th, at 7 pm (doors open at 6:30)

Where: Resound NW, 1532 SW Jefferson St., Portland, OR, 97201

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4461543

Donations: accepted online or at event: https://www.lacasadepaso.com/how-to-donate

Parking: suggest early arrival to take advantage of free street parking





