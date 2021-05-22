Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HIGH DIVE Will Be Performed at Triangle Productions

The production will feature Lisamarie Harrison as Leslie.

May. 22, 2021  

HIGH DIVE Will Be Performed at Triangle Productions

triangle productions! is the only Portland theatre producing LIVE-indoor theatre! The company will present High Dive by Leslie Ayvazian running this June!

High Dive is a comic and compelling play that portrays a small but pivotal moment in a woman's life. Vacationing with her family in Greece, she stands frozen on the high dive above the hotel pool. Below, her son urges her to jump off. As she balances on the board, she recalls various adventures and mishaps that have brought her to this spot.

The production will feature Lisamarie Harrison as Leslie.

Directed by Donald Horn
Stage Manager - Jason Coffey
Lighting Design - Trevor Sargent

Everyone must wear a mask before entering and during your time in the space. Temperatures will be checked at the door. There will be limited seating to only 45 people. This production is all paperless - no paper tickets or programs will be available.

Must have a reservation - go to www.trianglepro.org for tickets!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Portland Stories
BWW Review: SNOW IN MIDSUMMER at Oregon Shakespeare Festival Photo

BWW Review: SNOW IN MIDSUMMER at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Advance Gender in the Arts Announces Partnerships for IGNITE Photo

Advance Gender in the Arts Announces Partnerships for IGNITE

THE BALLAD OF AURELIE THE BOLD to be Presented by Bag&Baggage Productions Photo

THE BALLAD OF AURELIE THE BOLD to be Presented by Bag&Baggage Productions

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Presents On-Demand Stream of 2014 THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Photo

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Presents On-Demand Stream of 2014 THE COMEDY OF ERRORS


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Christopher Sieber Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Beth Malone Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Rafael Casal & Adrienne Warren Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: LaChanze Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!