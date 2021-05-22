HIGH DIVE Will Be Performed at Triangle Productions

triangle productions! is the only Portland theatre producing LIVE-indoor theatre! The company will present High Dive by Leslie Ayvazian running this June!

High Dive is a comic and compelling play that portrays a small but pivotal moment in a woman's life. Vacationing with her family in Greece, she stands frozen on the high dive above the hotel pool. Below, her son urges her to jump off. As she balances on the board, she recalls various adventures and mishaps that have brought her to this spot.

The production will feature Lisamarie Harrison as Leslie.

Directed by Donald Horn

Stage Manager - Jason Coffey

Lighting Design - Trevor Sargent

Everyone must wear a mask before entering and during your time in the space. Temperatures will be checked at the door. There will be limited seating to only 45 people. This production is all paperless - no paper tickets or programs will be available.

Must have a reservation - go to www.trianglepro.org for tickets!