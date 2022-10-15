Good Theater to Present CAROUSEL Beginning in November

Good Theater will continue its 20th anniversary season with Carousel, running November 9th through December 4th. Based on the play Liliom by Hungarian playwright Ferenc Molnár, Carousel features a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music by Richard Rodgers. Since it premiered on Broadway in 1945, it has seen several Broadway and West End revivals, as well as a 1956 film adaptation, shot primarily in Boothbay Harbor and Camden, ME.

Directed by Brian P. Allen, the production will star Joel Crowley as Billy Bigelow, Jackie Grigg as Julie Jordan, Abbey Hutchins as Carrie Pipperidge, Joseph Hitchock as Enoch Snow, Shannon Thurston as Nettie Fowler and Colin Whiteman as Jigger Craigin, and feature an ensemble of 11. Victoria Stubbs (Music Director) and Miriam Schwanauer will play the twin pianos. Carousel will feature choreography by Betsy Melarkey Dunphy, with ballet choreography by Nell Shipman of Portland Ballet.

Carousel will play November 9th - December 4th, 2022 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's masterpiece comes to life on the Good Theater stage in a unique, intimate setting. Featuring the stunning twin-piano arrangement, classic tunes such as "If I Loved You," "June is Bustin' Out All Over," "It Was a Real Nice Clambake" and the immortal "You'll Never Walk Alone" will transport audiences to a coastal Maine village. Experience this glorious story and score, unplugged and unamplified with a cast of 17 singers, actors, and dancers.

"I've been working on the concept for about five years - taking this huge musical and making it work with just 17 actors in our 100-seat theater. At the heart of this production is the extraordinary twin-piano arrangement of the score. We have two baby grands on the stage and two great pianists. This will be such a unique production that even people who know the show well will feel that it is brand new.", says Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen. "Carousel will be performed without amplification. Just the human voice and two pianos singing these songs and telling these stories. So often today musicals use microphones. Hearing a show without is a treat especially in a house like the St. Lawrence where the acoustics are so good. These shows were written before microphones were used on Broadway. We are honoring that tradition."

Carousel runs November 9th - December 4th, and plays Wednesdays at 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30, and Sundays at 2:00. Masks will be required for all audience members at Thursday and Sunday performances. All tickets are $40, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or by calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895.