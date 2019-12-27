Good Theater Presents POPCORN FALLS

Good Theater continues its 18th season with the Maine premiere of the hilarious two-hander POPCORN FALLS by James Hindman. The production opens January 8th and plays through February 2nd, 2020 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.



What do you get when you mix WAITING FOR GUFFMAN with GREATER TUNA? James Hindman's POPCORN FALLS! A hit off-Broadway last season, POPCORN FALLS is the story of a small town forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their solution? Put on a show! Two actors play 21 characters in this high-energy, laugh-filled 90 minute race to save their beloved town. Hailed by the New York Stage Review as "a perfect tonic to restore faith in humanity", POPCORN FALLS is the perfect way to kick off your new year.

POPCORN FALLS stars Nathan Gregory and Phillip Hobby as all 21 contrasting characters. Good Theater co-founder Stephen Underwood directs with Jared Mongeau assisting, and Michael Lynch stage manages. POPCORN FALLS will feature costume design by Justin Cote, lighting design by Iain Odlin, scenic and sound design by Stephen Underwood, and prop design by Jared Mongeau.



POPCORN FALLS plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($25), Thursdays at 7:00 ($25), Fridays at 7:30 ($25), Saturdays at 3:00 ($32) and 7:30 ($32) and Sundays at 2:00 ($32). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.



James Hindman is an actor and award-winning playwright. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Hindman made his name working as an actor on Broadway before beginning his career as a playwright. Broadway and touring credits include MARY POPPOINS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, 1776, CITY OF ANGELS. A Terrence McNally Award finalist, his plays and musicals have received three Drama Desk and one Outer Critic Award nominations. His plays have been developed at Second Stage, Goodspeed Musicals, Vineyard Theatre, Denver Theatre Center, Long Wharf Theatre, and many more. Works include POPCORN FALLS, PETE 'N KEELY, MULTIPLE FAMILY DWELLING, THE GORGES MOTEL, and THE AUDIENCE. He is also a co-founder of Miracle Or 2 Licensing, a company that fosters works by established or upcoming artists.





