Good Theater Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS This January

Good Theater has announce ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS by Richard Bean. Directed by Sally Wood, the production will star Dustin Tucker and feature scenic design by Steve Underwood, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Iain Odlin, and stage management by Michael Lynch.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS will run January 17th through February 11th at Good Theater's home, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit Click Here.

Good Theater will kick off the new year with the side-splitting comedy ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS by Richard Bean, starring local favorite Dustin Tucker in his Good Theater debut. In 1963 Brighton, England, out-of-work skiffle player Francis Henshall (Dustin Tucker) becomes separately employed by two men - Roscoe Crabbe, a gangster, and Stanley Stubbers, an upper class twit. Francis tries to keep the two from meeting, in order to avoid each of them learning that Francis is also working for someone else. Adapted from the commedia dell'arte classic THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, this over-the-top and wildly funny play is the perfect antidote to the winter blues.

Artistic Director Brian P. Allen shares Allen says, "I've wanted to do ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS for several years. I've wanted Dustin Tucker to work with Good Theater for several years. When I asked if he would be interested in tackling this piece, I got two things off my wish list: we are doing the show and Dustin is doing a show at Good Theater!"

Richard Bean (Playwright) was born in East Hull in 1956. After school, he worked in a bread plant before leaving to study Psychology at Loughborough University. Richard has worked as a psychologist and a stand-up comedian. He was awarded the 2011 Evening Standard Award for Best Play for THE HERETIC and ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS the 2011 Critics' Circle Award for Best Play and 2012 Whatsonstage.com Award for Best New Comedy, both for ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS. His work for the stage includes ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS (National Theatre (Lyttelton)/Adelphi Theatre/Theatre Royal Haymarket/Music Box Theatre, New York/World Tour); a stage version of David Mamet's THE HOUSE OF GAMES (Almeida); THE BIG FELLAH (produced by Out of Joint); PUB QUIZ IS LIFE (Hull Truck); ENGLAND PEOPLE VERY NICE (National Theatre (Olivier). Olivier Award Nomination for Best New Play); THE ENGLISH GAME (produced by Headlong); UP ON ROOF (Hull Truck. Nominated for TMA Play of the Year); IN THE CLUB (Hampstead Theatre); a version of Moliere's THE HYPOCHONDRIAC (Almeida); THE HERETIC, HARVEST (Nominated for Evening Standard and Olivier Best New Play Awards. Winner Critics' Circle Best New Play), HONEYMOON SUITE (Pearson Play of the Year), UNDER THE WHALEBACK (George Devine Award) and TOAST (all at the Royal Court); THE GOD BOTHERERS (Bush Theatre); SMACK FAMILY ROBINSON (Newcastle Live!); THE MENTALISTS (Lyttelton Loft, National Theatre); and MR ENGLAND (Sheffield Crucible Theatre). His radio plays include "Of Rats and Men;" "Yesterday;" "Unsinkable;" and "Robin Hood's Revenge."

Dustin Tucker (Francis Henshall) Born in Amarillo, Texas, Dustin (he/him) attended Interlochen Arts Academy and then moved to New York when he was 18. After his apprenticeship with Williamstown Theater Festival he made his Broadway debut in the 1999 revival of THE RAINMAKER, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Woody Harrelson. For over two decades Mr. Tucker has performed throughout the country appearing in regional theater, commercials, television (Pastor Brian on DEXTER: NEW BLOOD), and film (recent: THE HOLDOVERS, AMERICAN FICTION, SPENCER CONFIDENTIAL). Dustin is also an audiobook narrator for Hachette and Audible.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS will play Wednesday at 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 3:00 and 7:30, and Sunday at 2:00. Face coverings are optional at all performances. All tickets at $40, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website Click Here or calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895. A limited number of $10 rush tickets will be available for each performance beginning two hours before showtime, and may be purchased online or at the door.