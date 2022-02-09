Good Theater Presents MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT

Good Theater continues its Second Stage series with the return of Shannon Thurston's solo show MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT. The production will run in repertory with the main stage production, PACK OF LIES. MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT opens February 12th and plays through February 19th, 2020 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Back by popular demand after its 2020 world premiere, MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT stars vocal powerhouse and Good Theater veteran Shannon Thurston (LUCKY STIFF, BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER). A musical review written and performed by Ms. Thurston, MEN features songs from both the musical theatre canon and the Great American Songbook. The story follows the journeys of three very different women, all played by Ms. Thurston, and the ways in which they relate to the men in their lives.

"Classic, a show about three women is named MEN!", Ms. Thurston laughed when asked about her inspiration for the show, prior to its premiere in February 2020. "I wanted this show to leave the audience feeling warm and empowered...that feminists and women can talk about men, and not need their lives to revolve around them. All these women have careers and educations and good jobs, and are stable, functioning women. They just have love lives that involve men." Featuring a wide range of songs from standards such as "To Keep My Love Alive" (written in 1943 by Rodgers and Hart and made famous by Ella Fitzgerald) to "Secret of Happiness" from the 2015 off-Broadway hit DADDY LONG LEGS, MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT is sure to please crowds of all ages and genders. Directed by Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen and with arrangements and musical direction by Victoria Stubbs.

MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT is written by and stars Shannon Thurston. Brian P. Allen directs, with musical direction and arrangements by Victoria Stubbs and stage management by Michael Lynch.

MEN plays Tuesday (Feb. 15) at 7:00, Saturdays (Feb. 12 & 19) at 12:30, and Sunday (Feb. 13) at 5:00 (all tickets $24). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.

Shannon Thurston is a Maine-based singer, actor, and educator. Previously seen at Good Theater as Annabel Glick in LUCKY STIFF and in the annual concert BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER, Ms. Thurston is a favorite of GT audiences, known for her powerful vocals and infectious comedic energy. Ms. Thurston is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and holds an MA in Musical Theater Performance from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.