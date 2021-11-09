Fuse Theatre Ensemble Announces BECOMING UNDERSTOOD

While most of us were cooped up in our houses wondering if theatre would ever be able to return, Portland playwright and actress, Jane Comer, was busy creating and honing three original solo-shows and submitting them to Fringe Festivals around the world.

In 2021 alone, her work was seen at the Minnesota Fringe, Big Sky Fringe, Milwaukee Fringe, Norcal Fringe, PVD Fringe, Rochester Fringe, and the pinnacle of them all, The Edinburgh Fringe.

To open its 2021-22 Season, Fuse Theatre Ensemble i presents all three solo shows in repertory November 18 - December 19 in an intimate evening called, Becoming Understood: a festival of work by Jane Comer. Every night we will present the film version of Becoming Adorable, accompanied by a live performance of either The Fear of Speaking or I am an Actress: a Passion Play alternating in repertory.

Becoming Adorable

In a world where everything seems to happen on video, join us as we present the movie version of Becoming Adorable that was enjoyed by audiences around the world this past year. Amy is just completing her video assignment for her college class, but she won't be getting college credit for the greatest lesson she learned in the process. In the spirit of self-love, come learn a bit about what it takes to find the one and only adorable you.

The Fear of Speaking:

Originally presented as a workshop in Fertile Ground 2019, Jane takes us back to school to learn a bit more about humankind's greatest fear, the fear of speaking, and perhaps even more importantly, a fear of listening. But what will she do when none of her students show up for their final presentation? Well, the show must go on. Directed by Rusty Tennant, the show runs about 50 minutes.

I am an Actress: a Passion Play

The solo-show that started it all for Jane is back for another iteration, this time directed by Sara Fay Goldman. Jane opens up and brings you along on her journey, telling her story as only she can tell it. Hilarious and heart-rending, come see it again for the first time. The show runs about 50 minutes.

As part of Arts Vax PDX, we will require all employees and patrons to show proof of current vaccination. Audience members will be required to be masked throughout productions until further guidance and instruction dictates otherwise.