Foxhole Projects to Host Open Mic Night Benefiting Ethos Queer Rock Band Summer Camp

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Foxhole Projects will host an Open Mic Night and Karaoke Party on Saturday, March 28 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Ethos Music Center in Portland, Oregon. The event will raise funds for the Ethos Queer Rock Band Summer Camp.

The evening will feature a range of performances, including music, comedy, drag, storytelling, and other acts, with participation open to both performers and audience members. The event is designed as a community gathering as well as a fundraiser supporting youth arts programming.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ethos Queer Rock Band Summer Camp, which provides opportunities for young queer musicians to develop skills, build confidence, and collaborate through music.

A statement from the Foxhole Projects team said, “Every song sung and every laugh shared helps us sustain creative spaces for the next generation of queer artists. It's about community — and karaoke — working together to make more joy and more noise.”

Ticketing and More Information

Admission is $10 at the door. The event will take place at Ethos Music Center, located at 2 North Killingsworth Street in Portland.