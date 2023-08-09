Experience the Magic at Metropolitan Performing Arts' Third Annual 21+ Night

The event will take place on August 19th.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Join in at MPA for their Third Annual 'Night of Magic'. This special evening is for all magical folk 21 and up. The castle doors will open at 6:45 to start check in and to fill out or drop off your house sorting quiz (if you don't want to be sorted you don't have to be but it is fun).

The Sorting ceremony will begin once the hat is ready but he can be persnickety in how long he takes with his speech. After the sorting, there will be wand crafting, classes on Defence against the Dark Arts, Tarot card reading (please tip your reader), a trivia game to win prizes, a costume contest and much more!! Polyjuice potion comes free with your ticket to the event. (there will be a non-alcoholic version available for non drinkers).

There will be concessions and a bar available for food and drinks in addition to the polyjuice potion. They will also be auctioning off a Hogwarts 3d puzzle castle. Last call will be at 9:45pm so everyone will be prepared to apparate home safely. They sold out last year, so get your tickets now!!



