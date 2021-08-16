Experience Theatre Project Presents THE RISE OF HOUDINI: RETURN OF THE MASTER

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's resident immersive theatre company, proudly presents a delectable 1920s-themed experience featuring an authentic 1927 speakeasy cocktail hour with craft cocktails, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages and gourmet hors d'oeuvres, with close-up magic performed by the great Craig Martin.

Following the cocktail hour at 7pm is exotic burlesque featuring the talents of Nina Nightshade, Lola Coquette, Romeo Bedwell, and Resa Lla Revv, among other performers. At 8pm, the séance to raise the spirit of Houdini begins. Will the calls to the spirit of Houdini allow him to appear? Witness a powerful prestidigitation by necromancer illusionist Craig Martin. Whether Mr. Martin is successful will depend on the faith of those in the room. Do you have it in YOU to help summon the spirit of Houdini? Will he appear? Things couldn't go wrong.... or could they? (Please note this recherché theatrical event is not meant to encourage the performance of dangerous dark arts)

Experience Theatre Project specializes in live, innovative, immersive storytelling, both online and live on the west side of Portland. Our experiences take place in unconventional spaces, such as a storefront, lodge, or wineries.

ETP's next project is an innovative, immersive adaptation of a familiar F. Scott Fitzgerald work called Great Gatsby's Daisy. There are two sides to every story. Coming Winter, 2022.