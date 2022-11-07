Experience Theatre Project Presents A DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL 

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's resident professional theatre company, is remounting its 2020 virtual performance as a live, in-person reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol at the Beaverton Masonic Lodge in historic downtown Beaverton, located at 4690 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005.

The show runs one night only on December 17 as a fundraising gala for the 2023 season. Tickets $29-$42 for purchase at ETP's website at www.experiencetheatreproject.org.

Follow a classically-trained theater troupe as they dive into the classic Christmas story. Two randomly chosen actors will take five shots of whiskey, and then over-confidently attempt to perform the best reader's theatre they can in presenting Charles Dickens's classic tale. Hilarity and mayhem are sure to ensue as the three sober actors attempt to keep the script on track all the while tormenting the drinking actors.

A Drunk Christmas Carol features Alisa Stewart, Ryan Pfeiffer, Leia Young, Jason Weed, Amber Green, and Erik Montague.

ETP's next show is a the "murder-mystery comedy thriller" CLUE, based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game. It will play at the Beaverton Masonic Lodge starting on Friday, January 27 through Sunday, February 26.

ABOUT Experience Theatre Project: ETP's motto is "Innovation, Immersion, & Imagination." ETP is dedicated to bringing high quality, immersive performing arts to Beaverton in non-traditional theater settings. From Shakespeare to new devised works, Experience Theatre Project is evolving theater as we know it. This ain't your grandma's theater company. Experience the difference.