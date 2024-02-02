Eilís Kennedy and William Coulter to Perform in The Dalles in March

Internationally acclaimed Irish singer Éilís Kennedy and Grammy award-winning guitarist William Coulter will perform in The Dalles at the United Church of Christ on Sunday, March 10, at 4:00 PM, and in Portland at The Town Club on Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 PM. These family-friendly performances draw on decades of Irish musical history as well as blending classical styles into folk music. There will also be a special workshop on Monday, March 11 in Portland at 7:00 PM, hosted by Nancy Conescu.

Singer/songwriter Éilís Kennedy was raised in Baile an Mhúraigh in West Kerry to parents who passed on a lifelong and committed interest in the poetry and songs of that region. Her first solo CD, Time to Sail with William Coulter, was released in 2000 to widespread critical acclaim. With Coulet, she also released the 2017 CD Westward, which included two original songs. With fellow West Kerry woman Pauline Scanlon, she formed LUMIERE, recorded two award-winning albums, and was the subject of a documentary series Ar Thóir an Cheoil. Her most recent CD, So Ends This Day, was named Irish Album of the Year in 2020 by Celtic Starfish Radio; was one of Hot Press Magazine’s Folk Albums of the Year in 2020; won Female Vocalist of the Year in 2021 by American Listener Supported Radio; won in the Female Vocalist Category of IAMA; and was a nominee for RTE Folk Awards' Best Album. Kennedy also teaches singing classes and workshops. plays whistle and Irish flute, and is a fluent Gaelic speaker. She also holds a degree in Chemistry and Mathematics, as well as Higher Diploma in Education. She has three children and has been running a pub with her husband in Dingle for the past 25 years. For more information, visit Click Here.

Grammy Award winner William Coulter is an internationally recognized master of the steel-string guitar, and has been performing and recording traditional Celtic and American folk music for more than 30 years. Coulter studied classical guitar and earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC), a master's degree in music from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and a second master's degree from UCSC in Ethnomusicology. He now teaches guitar at UCSC as well as the National Guitar Summer Workshop, Alasdair Fraser's Valley of the Moon Scottish Fiddling School, and the Puget Sound Guitar Workshop. For further information, visit http://williamcoulterguitar.com.

These performances, and the workshop, are part of a West Coast tour for the duo.