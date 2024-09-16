EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Continue at Clackamas Repertory Theatre Through Late September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clackamas Repertory Theatre will present "Every Brilliant Thing," a poignant and uplifting production that will resonate deeply with audiences. Continuing through Sept. 29, this play invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through life's highs and lows, narrated with warmth, humor, and heart.

Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, is a solo performance that has captivated audiences around the world. The story unfolds through the eyes of a young boy who begins compiling a list of everything brilliant about the world - everything worth living for. From "ice cream" to "the smell of old books," the list grows and evolves over time, offering an intimate look at the small joys that sustain us through life's darkest moments.

"This play is unlike anything we've done before," says David Smith-English, co-director of the production with Jayson Shanafelt - the actor in the show - and Karlyn Love, assistant director. "It's an interactive experience that connects the audience directly with Jayson, making each show unique. The themes of mental health, love, and hope are universal, and we believe this story will be quite meaningful to those who see it."

Performance Schedule:

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Osterman Theatre (Clackamas Community College campus)

19600 Molalla Ave

Oregon City, OR 97045

Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Clackamas Community College, OC Campus

19600 Molalla Ave

Oregon City, OR 97045

Featuring Jayson Shanafelt.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online at www.clackamasrep.org or by calling the box office at 503.594.6047, M-F, 1-5 p.m. Group discounts are also available.

Photo credit: by Liz Wade

Comments