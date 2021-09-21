E.M. Lewis Wins 10th Anniversary New Play Award From Portland Civic Theatre Guild

The Portland Civic Theatre Guild Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Portland Civic Theatre Guild New Play Award with Dorothy's Dictionary by E.M. Lewis.

Dorothy's Dictionary will receive a virtual staged reading produced by PCTG as part of the 2022 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works.

Synopsis: Sparks fly when Zan, an angry high school student, is forced to work off his community service assignment helping Dorothy, an ailing librarian. But each of them might just have what the other needs...if they can only find the words. Dorothy's Dictionary is about how good books, careful listening, true friendship, and kindness can help you chart your course in life, even when you are really, really lost.

E.M. Lewis is an award-winning playwright and opera librettist. Her work has been produced around the world and is published by Samuel French. She lives on her family's farm in the Willamette Valley.

Lewis is currently the Mellon Foundation Playwright-in-Residence at Artists Repertory Theatre where she is working on a co-commission from ART and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for the American Revolutions program called The Great Divide. Lewis is a member of LineStorm Playwrights, ASCAP, and the Dramatists Guild.

Awards:

· The Steinberg Award for How the Light Gets In and Song of Extinction

· The Primus Prize for Heads

· The Ted Schmitt Award from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle

· The Edgerton Award for Magellanica

Fellowships:

· Hodder Fellowship from Princeton University

· Playwriting fellowship from New Jersey State Arts Commission,

· 2016 Oregon Literary Fellowship in Drama

Other works include

· Apple Season - National New Play Network rolling world premiere

· The Gun Show - Edinburgh Fringe Festival

· Infinite Black Suitcase

· True Story

· Can See All the Stars - Kennedy Center Commission

· Operas include Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant and Town Hall.