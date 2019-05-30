Deep End Theater Presents PORCHES: An Improvised Drama About The Heart And Hardship Of Home

Some of the most powerful, tender, and delightful moments in our lives can only exist within the boundaries of the kitchen table, the hallway, in the car, or on the porch. These places garner honesty and intimacy in a distinctly special way.

A front porch is an especially fascinating place. We feel in part private, at the threshold of our homes, and also vulnerable to onlookers, neighbors, strangers. The walkway in front of our apartment door - The stairs on the brownstone - The metal step on the mobile home - The wrap around on the Victorian -The cement slab -The chair by the door - The porch swing - The baby gate - The mail box - The ashtray....etc.

This wholly improvised play explores this enchanted location wherein the best of times and worst of times are simultaneously isolated and public. Different with each performance, four unique stories take place all at once. Immersive, poignant, absurd and wholly engaging, PORCHES is a remarkable event you'll want to see more than once.



Show runs Fridays and Saturdays July 19th through August 3, 7:30 p.m. / $16 -or- PWYC. Deep End Theater / 211 SE 11th Ave. Portland Oregon 97214. http://www.deependtheater.com/shows.





