DARK SISTERS Comes to OrpheusPDX in August

Performances run August 24-27.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Photo 3 Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
Oregon Children's Theatre Launches 4 Oregon Children's Theatre Launches "I am... Me!" Educational Program

DARK SISTERS Comes to OrpheusPDX in August

Following quickly on the heels of its August 3rd season-opening production of Mozart’s The Royal Shepherd, OrpheusPDX, is readying the second offering of its 2023 season on August 24 with Nico Muhly’s hauntingly beautiful opera, Dark Sisters. All performances will take place in Portland State University’s Lincoln Performance Hall, hailed by Opera News as the best venue for opera in the city. Tickets, beginning at $50, are available at www.orpheuspdx.org

Dark Sisters is a story of resilience, survival, and ultimately of hope, as seen through the eyes of one extraordinary woman. Based on the 2008 raid of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Texas, the opera follows the journey of Eliza, a sister-wife who questions what she has been taught

and emerges as a singular voice, one who is no longer content to be one of many.

OrpheusPDX artistic and general director, Click Here commented:

"I saw the world premiere production of Dark Sisters in 2012 and this opera has haunted me for the past 10 years. I think it’s one the best modern operas in the rep today - a powerful libretto with deeply expressive music. Nico Muhly's background as a choral singer is apparent in his stunningly beautiful choral writing for 6 female voices in this opera. Dark Sisters is a rich, moving work." Muhly has been commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera on two separate occasions and been described by Met General Manager Peter Gelb as "one of the most brilliant composing talents out there.”

Dark Sisters also marks the continuation of OrpheusPDX’s innovative mentor-based new training program  Click Here. Conceived by Christopher Mattaliano, it pairs a student or young professional with an established professional artist engaged by OrpheusPDX for the 2023 season and, in the process, helps guarantee a thriving future for the operatic art form. 




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Review: SIX at Keller Auditorium Photo
Review: SIX at Keller Auditorium

Blending 16th century history with modern pop culture and music, SIX is a super-smart, high-energy celebration of women reclaiming the narrative of their own lives. Most of all it’s just really fun.

2
DARK SISTERS Comes to OrpheusPDX in August Photo
DARK SISTERS Comes to OrpheusPDX in August

Following quickly on the heels of its August 3rd season-opening production of Mozart’s The Royal Shepherd, OrpheusPDX, is readying the second offering of its 2023 season on August 24 with Nico Muhly’s hauntingly beautiful opera, Dark Sisters.

3
RJ Sullivans PINTO THE MEAN BEAN To Screen At Oregon Film Festivals In August Photo
RJ Sullivan's PINTO THE MEAN BEAN To Screen At Oregon Film Festivals In August

Discover the animated children's short film 'Pinto the Mean Bean' by RJ Sullivan, screening at the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation, and Technology on August 6th and at the We Like Em Short Festival on August 24th. Don't miss this award-winning film and the chance to experience Sullivan's unique mixed media animation style.

4
OrpheusPDX Opens Its Second Season With Mozarts Comic Gem, THE ROYAL SHEPHERD&nb Photo
OrpheusPDX Opens Its Second Season With Mozart's Comic Gem, THE ROYAL SHEPHERD (Il Re Pastore)

Portland's newest opera company, OrpheusPDX, kicks off its second season on August 3 with Mozart's charming and irresistible opera, The Royal Shepherd (Il Re Pastore). All performances will take place in Portland State University's Lincoln Performance Hall, hailed by Opera News as the best venue for opera in the city.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Lakewood Theatre Company (7/14-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VOCES8
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (3/06-3/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Broadway Rose Theatre Comapny (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dalí Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fauré Piano Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (10/09-10/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SKN Dance Fest: Chakras - The Wheel of Energy
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pacifica Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (12/04-12/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Takács Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (11/13-11/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You