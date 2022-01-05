Courtney Freed Announces BIG CRAZY LOVE Album Release Concert

For immediate release. On February 4, 2022, local jazz songstress Courtney Freed delivers a concert celebrating the upcoming release of her album Big Crazy Love. Dynamite vocalist and songwriter Courtney Freed welcomes you to delight in an eclectic mix of jazz, pop and storytelling with the release of her new album Big Crazy Love.

This stunning collection of originals and reimagined classics will be brought to life in the historic Old Church supported by some of Portland's finest musicians. Her second studio recording project, this album is the perfect showcase for Freed's musicality, range and heartfelt songwriting. She's been described as "effervescent," and a "whirlwind of excitement."

Performers will include Courtney Freed on lead vocals, David Saffert on piano, Hamody Hindi on guitar, Bernardo Gomez on bass, Kyle Owen on drums, Josh Gilbert on reeds, Danni Lee on backup vocals, Meredith Kaye Clark on backup vocals and viola, Hannah Hillebrand on Cello, Jamie Chimchirian on violin and Heather Mastel-Lipson on violin.

Why now?:

"As an artist, it is easy to feel paralyzed by the many challenges presented by our current health crisis. We need music now more than ever. Sharing this collection of original music and lively covers at this time will hopefully provide a spark of joy in others, however big or small. This was always my intention with this new album, Big Crazy Love. A gathering of artists at the top of their craft, in such a beautiful and historical venue as The Old Church could be a powerful conduit for healing because live music speaks to our most tender and true selves. It also awakens our most hopeful parts, as music is a universal language in itself. My dream with this big crazy concert is to elevate the spirits of my beloved community through stories and songs."

When: Friday, February 4 @ 8pm

Where: The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201, USA.

Tickets: $30 GA online, $25 for students, $35 at the door; https://events.humanitix.com/courtney-freed-album-release-show

Strong, passionate, vivacious and daring, Courtney Freed is a dynamic vocalist in a class all her own. She is a Portland based singer, songwriter, creatrix and educator. She has been called a "whirlwind of excitement" as well as "effervescent" and "breathtaking." Whether she is belting out a Queen classic or a sultry standard, she is sure to captivate many a listener. She has performed in many prestigious venues in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles as well as Portland, where she resides. Her sparkling and smooth tribute through the Great American Songbook is not to be missed live. She also sings lead with local swing band, The Courtney Freed Five. Her next album, "Big Crazy Love," a delicious combination of jazz inspired originals and covers will be released in early 2022. For more info, visit www.courtneyfreedmusic.com.

As of January 15, 2022, and until further notice, all attendees, regardless of age, must be fully vaccinated to attend an event at TOC and will need to show proof of full vaccination (including a booster dose if eligible) for entry. This policy also applies to all staff and artists working at the events.