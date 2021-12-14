CoHo Productions Presents WALKING THE WORLD WITH THIS FIRE, January 5- 15

CoHo Productions presents, WALKING THE WORLD WITH THIS FIRE, a live exhibition at the CoHo Theatre, January 5 - 15, 2022 from 4 - 9 PM PST.

Portland local Samuel Eisen-Meyer's latest is an immersive, multimedia installation that walks viewers through a meditation on the psychology and deception of United States domestic imperialism. The result will be hosted at CoHo Theater (January 5-15, 2022), with an artist talkback after the show on Friday, Jan. 14th from 8 - 9 PM.

Walking the World With This Fire, Everyday in Oregon, we inhabit imperialism. In " " (short films, physical installation, large scale painting, light and sound design, 3D fabrication) E-M provides space to reflect on our condition and reality. Visuals, like a painting of Christopher Columbus adorned in police regalia, suggest how explicit imperialism has adapted and morphed over the centuries.

The visitor will encounter a 10 ft. by 40 ft. wooden backdrop brought to life by painting, physical objects, sounds and projections. Five short video segments play on a loop as sound narrates visual imagery and set design. Behind the scenes footage and sketches provide a roadmap. The public is invited to walk through this theatrical installation at COHO Theater.

Samuel Eisen-Meyers worked on this installation while co-founding an arts coalition founded on the principles to bring power, autonomy and resources to independent artists and works, producing music and engaging politically, including via a "We are the Dream: Spring Break Out" community conversation hosted by Don't Shoot Portland. He is a conceptual and multidisciplinary artist focusing on themes related to perspective, media, popular culture, love and social transformation. Through collaboration, music, filmmaking, painting, video, community art projects and dance he has engaged Portland's community, worked in schools and been featured in concert halls, theaters, museums and galleries. He works full time as an artist, creative entrepreneur, composer, performing artist, small business facilitator and community organizer.

I have been working on this exhibit for almost two years. All of my work up until this point of my life has informed my current practice and my abilities to cross pollinate with different mediums. Short films, scaled productions, concert tours, event planning, music production, community organizing; they inform the entirety of the scope of this project. They enable me to tie together all the mediums I have been using since I was a teenager. Art and music are the tools that I have, and that my community has, to communicate and impact change. Art will always have a large part in changing an individual's intellectual headspace and our collective social fabric and creative will."

This exhibit will be on display at COHO THEATRE 2257 NW Raleigh St. Portland, OR 97210. TICKETS HERE