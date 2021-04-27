Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CoHo Productions Announces Lab Residency Program

This residency is an opportunity to harness the creative potential of the community and give marginalized artists the skills and resources they need to succeed.

Apr. 27, 2021  

CoHo Productions Announces Lab Residency Program

CoHo Productions presents the COHO LAB RESIDENCY PROGRAM, live-streamed from CoHo Theatre, May 14 -16, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

CoHo Lab launched in August 2016 to provide dedicated space, time, and resources to theatre artists developing new works. As studio spaces become less accessible, and methods of collaborative theatre-making become more project-specific, CoHo Lab provides a crucial service and extends CoHo's mission to nurture and support exceptional Portland-based theatre artists.

Traditionally, selected artists receive a 20-30 hour workshop to develop their work and a stipend. Each Lab includes a private showing for the artists to receive professional feedback and culminates in a ticketed showing for a public audience. For audiences who enjoy mini-festivals like Risk-Reward and JAW, these casual showings are a rare chance to see a sampler of solo performances, original plays, ensemble devising, one-on-one performance encounters, and other exciting performances.

As CoHo expands programming, their mission remains to embolden performing artists in the Portland community. The CoHo Lab Residency program is a step in this process, providing Artists in the community the opportunity to develop work over the course of a four-month period with dedicated studio time and resources to scale.

This process-driven program allows working artists to intentionally develop a creative method in a safe supportive environment. Artists present their work twice: once for an invited facilitated feedback session for staff, crew, other residents, and invited colleagues; and once as a final presentation, broadcast to a public audience.

Residents who participate in the program receive a competitive stipend as payment for their work. Artists receive additional funding to pay collaborators, mentors, and to help cover the cost of production materials.

Similar to the traditional CoHo Lab, recipients receive access to the theater space for rehearsal, devising, and writing. Materials such as CoHo's props, costumes, and set pieces may be utilized for presentations. Final presentations follow a thorough tech process in which the production elements of light and sound and video are added, transitions are solidified, and final camera looks are decided on with the camera crew.

This residency is an opportunity to harness the creative potential of the community and give marginalized artists the skills and resources they need to succeed.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Portland Stories
Laura Burgos Announced as Director of Marketing and Communications of Oregon Shakespeare F Photo

Laura Burgos Announced as Director of Marketing and Communications of Oregon Shakespeare Festival

ACLU Files Lawsuit Against the City of Ashland After Illegal Arrest of Oregon Shakespeare Photo

ACLU Files Lawsuit Against the City of Ashland After 'Illegal' Arrest of Oregon Shakespeare Festival Actor

Vin Shambry and Leah Yorkston to Star in THE MUSIC MAN Staged Reading Photo

Vin Shambry and Leah Yorkston to Star in THE MUSIC MAN Staged Reading

Jason Vieaux Will Perform a Concert Presented By Chamber Music Northwest Photo

Jason Vieaux Will Perform a Concert Presented By Chamber Music Northwest


More Hot Stories For You

  • Arizona Opera Announces Return To In-Theater Performances For Its 2021/22 Season
  • Viva La Culture Will Celebrate, Educate About Impact of Latino and Xicanx Culture Starting Friday
  • NUNSENSE Announced At Arizona Broadway Theatre
  • Phoenix Theatre Company Announces Lineup of Indoor Summer Performances