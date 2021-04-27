CoHo Productions Announces Lab Residency Program

CoHo Productions presents the COHO LAB RESIDENCY PROGRAM, live-streamed from CoHo Theatre, May 14 -16, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

CoHo Lab launched in August 2016 to provide dedicated space, time, and resources to theatre artists developing new works. As studio spaces become less accessible, and methods of collaborative theatre-making become more project-specific, CoHo Lab provides a crucial service and extends CoHo's mission to nurture and support exceptional Portland-based theatre artists.

Traditionally, selected artists receive a 20-30 hour workshop to develop their work and a stipend. Each Lab includes a private showing for the artists to receive professional feedback and culminates in a ticketed showing for a public audience. For audiences who enjoy mini-festivals like Risk-Reward and JAW, these casual showings are a rare chance to see a sampler of solo performances, original plays, ensemble devising, one-on-one performance encounters, and other exciting performances.

As CoHo expands programming, their mission remains to embolden performing artists in the Portland community. The CoHo Lab Residency program is a step in this process, providing Artists in the community the opportunity to develop work over the course of a four-month period with dedicated studio time and resources to scale.

This process-driven program allows working artists to intentionally develop a creative method in a safe supportive environment. Artists present their work twice: once for an invited facilitated feedback session for staff, crew, other residents, and invited colleagues; and once as a final presentation, broadcast to a public audience.

Residents who participate in the program receive a competitive stipend as payment for their work. Artists receive additional funding to pay collaborators, mentors, and to help cover the cost of production materials.

Similar to the traditional CoHo Lab, recipients receive access to the theater space for rehearsal, devising, and writing. Materials such as CoHo's props, costumes, and set pieces may be utilized for presentations. Final presentations follow a thorough tech process in which the production elements of light and sound and video are added, transitions are solidified, and final camera looks are decided on with the camera crew.

This residency is an opportunity to harness the creative potential of the community and give marginalized artists the skills and resources they need to succeed.