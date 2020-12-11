CoHo NIGHTLIFE Premieres with Guest Luvjones

CoHo will launch CoHo NIGHTLIFE, the latest installment in a collaborative, live-streaming, virtual programming.

CoHo NIGHTLIFE is a series of performances, performed at the CoHo Theatre and streamed live to Twitch. Audience members are invited to engage with the performance through the Twitch chat feature. All performances are FREE and open to the public. Donations will be collected before, during, and after the show, and audience members are invited to tip the performer directly through their Venmo or Cashapp accounts. Acts will range in variety, with performances from musicians, poets, puppeteers, standups, performance artists, actors and more.

To access the NIGHTLIFE series, we invite our community to follow us on Twitch . If patrons opt-in to receive updates, they will receive an email reminder on the day of the show. Once patrons follow our Twitch channel, they will receive a notification when we go live, and are invited to tune in from the comfort and safety of their own home.

NIGHTLIFE emerged out of the newly established CoHo Grants Program. With a mission to embolden performing artists in the Portland community, CoHo reached out to local collaborators, offering them a paid opportunity to bring their established material to a virtual audience.

Recipients of these grants are invited to bring their material to CoHo, where they will rehearse and then perform in the theatre space. Performances will happen in real-time and will be live-streamed to new and existing audiences through interactive streaming platforms. Applications for the Grants Program are currently open , and all local established artists are invited to apply.

Local Portland musician and beatmaker Luvjones kicks off the NIGHTLIFE series December 19th, 2020 at 9 PM. Luvjones will be playing a 50-minute set compromised of low-fi music from his extensive catalog of work. The live set will include remixes, seasoned originals, and new unreleased songs from his upcoming album. Luvjones will perform on the CoHo Theatre stage, and the feed will be captured and formatted by our video production team, who will stream the live-feed to CoHo's Twitch channel.

This performance will be

live-streamed from

COHO THEATRE 2257 NW Raleigh St.

Portland, OR 97210

(503) 220 - 2646

The show is FREE

December 19, 20209:00 PM TICKETSDonations accepted

Follow CoHo's Twitch channelfor a live updatewhen the show begins