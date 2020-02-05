Clackamas Rep Kicks Off 16th Season With Three Staged Readings

Clackamas Repertory Theatre kicks off its 16th season with three staged readings: "Slow Food," February 23 at Singer Hill Cafe in Oregon City; "Too Heavy for Your Pocket," March 22 at Osterman Theatre; and "Kalamazoo," May 3 at Singer Hill Cafe. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.ClackamasRep.org or by calling 503-594-6047.

"Staged readings are a lot of fun for the audience and the actors," said Cyndy Smith-English, Managing Director for Clackamas Rep. "We don't use sets or full costumes, which allows us to focus on the dialogue, pacing and dramatic elements. It's a 'behind-the-scenes' theatre experience audiences really enjoy."

"Too Heavy for Your Pocket" by Jireh Breon Holder will be held Sunday, March 22, at 3:00 p.m. at the Osterman Theatre, 19600 Molalla Avenue in Oregon City. Directed by Andrea White, this captivating tale explores the summer of 1961 and the Freedom Riders' courageous journey into the Deep South. An actor/director talkback with complimentary cookies and coffee will follow the reading.

Clackamas Rep is partnering with Singer Hill Cafe, 623 7th Street in Oregon City, on staged readings of two delightful comedies, "Slow Food" and "Kalamazoo." The cafe, a community favorite, will offer prepared sandwiches and salads for purchase when the doors open at 5:00 p.m. Admission includes one complimentary beverage.

"Slow Food," by Wendy MacLeod, is a hilarious story about a vacationing couple and their encounter with an annoying waiter. The reading will be held Sunday, February 23, at Singer Hill Cafe. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the reading begins at 6:00 p.m. Directed by Karlyn Love, the reading will feature Bonnie Auguston, Jayson Shanafelt, Tom Walton, and Cyndy Smith-English.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You