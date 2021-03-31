Chamber Music Northwest to Premiere a Virtual Concert, Parker Quartet: Inventive & Inspired

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present the concert premiere of the Grammy Award-winning string ensemble Parker Quartet on Saturday, April 24 at 7 pm PT on CMNW.org.

Parker Quartet: Inventive & Inspired will be available to stream through Saturday, May 1. This concert was recorded for CMNW at the visually stunning and acoustically superb Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts. In connection with this concert, CMNW will livestream a free Musical Conversation with Ara Guzelimian on Tuesday, April 20 at 6 pm PT. Guzelimian will explore how Beethoven and Thomas Adès employed the string quartet medium as a vehicle for acute personal expression.

Inspiring performances, luminous sound, and exceptional musicianship are the hallmarks of the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet. Renowned for its dynamic interpretations and polished, expansive colors, the group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation, dedicated purely to the sound and depth of their music. In this concert, the Parker Quartet will apply their "exceptional virtuosity [and] imaginative interpretation" (The Washington Post) to Thomas Adès' magically evocative Arcadiana, and Beethoven's spiritual Opus 132 string quartet.



From CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: "We have admired the Parker Quartet's poetic artistry for many years. Their cultivated tone, thoughtful interpretations, and impeccable taste make them one of the most enjoyable string quartets to listen to again and again. Their compelling playing is particularly suited for capturing the spirituality of the late-Beethoven quartets. We are so happy to present the Parkers in their CMNW debut!"

Tickets: https://cmnw.org/concerts-tickets/2020-21-season