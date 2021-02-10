Chamber Music Northwest to Premiere Virtual Concert Featuring Fleur Barron & Julius Drake

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) presents Fleur Barron & Julius Drake: Winter Journey (Winterreise) for the next concert in the 2020-21 Season. Internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron will perform her interpretation of Schubert's haunting song cycle that is normally sung by a tenor, with Julius Drake's piano accompaniment.

This concert was recorded for Chamber Music Northwest at The Razumovsky Academy in London. Fleur Barron and Julius Drake performing Winterreise will premiere Saturday, February 27 at 7 pm PT on CMNW.org, and can be streamed through Saturday, March 6.

In connection with this concert, CMNW will host a live Musical Conversation with lecturer Michael Parloff on Tuesday, February 23 at 6 pm PT. Parloff will explore Winterreise's enduring, enigmatic allure. Hosted by CMNW Co-Artistic Director Soovin Kim, this enrichment event of the Musical Conversation series is free and can be accessed on the CMNW website.

Praised as a "charismatic star" by the Boston Globe, mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron is the winner of Tanglewood Festival's 2016 Jackson Prize, awarded to one outstanding young vocalist each year. "A collaborator gifted with sensitive phrasing and insight" (The New York Times), internationally-renowned pianist Julius Drake is the perfect accompaniment to Barron's "thrillingly dark and rich-veined mezzo" (Seen and Heard International). Experience this unique presentation of Schubert's Winterreise - a lieder traditionally performed by a tenor - sung by the mesmerizing Barron.

From CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: "If you are a fan of the art song repertoire then you are probably familiar with the exquisite pianist Julius Drake. Julius's musical and literary insight make him the favorite partner for many of the greatest singers in the world. Through Julius, we got to know the work of the charismatic mezzo-soprano, Fleur Barron. Her seemingly limitless voice and her penetrating understanding of the music makes every one of her performances a memorable event. Schubert's Winterreise is usually sung by a male voice, but Fleur's storytelling interpretation will challenge that tradition."



Tickets and more information available at https://cmnw.org/concerts-tickets/2020-21-season.