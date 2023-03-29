CMNW Catalyst Quartet UNCOVERED Women Composers At The Old Church

Chamber Music Northwest will present the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst String Quartet at The Old Church on Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m., with a program that features music by revolutionary women composers, past and present.

This concert is also a part of our 2022/23 AT-HOME series. It will be professionally recorded to premiere online beginning April 30, and will stream for two weeks, until May 14. Catalyst Quartet was last presented by CMNW during the 2021/22 season, which was an entire season delivered streamed online due to the pandemic. The ensemble is CMNW's 2023 Artists-in-Residence.

Catalyst Quartet begin their year as CMNW's Artists-in-Residence on this April visit to Portland. They will coach Portland Youth Philharmonic chamber groups, present a mini-performance and moderated Q&A with Metropolitan Youth Symphony, and will perform for the BRAVO Youth Orchestras' high school students. Catalyst will also perform a full concert at Roosevelt High School for Portland Public School, serving students from Roosevelt and North Portland middle schools. While they are in Portland, they will also perform as the featured ensemble for Catalyze the Future, a benefit event to support CMNW's education programs on April 14.



From CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: We are very proud to present the Catalyst Quartet as our 2023 CMNW Artists-in-Residence! Through UNCOVERED, Catalyst's trailblazing, multi-album recording project, they are inspiring a generation of musicians to explore works by historically important Black and other lesser-heard composers. For its first of three Portland appearances this year, Catalyst will present a revelatory program of music written by women composers over the last 200 years. The Catalyst Quartet's programming, elegant playing, and passion for music education will make their year-long residency a memorable one.

Catalyst Quartet

Karla Donehew Perez, violin

Abi Fayette, violin

Paul Laraia, viola

Karlos Rodriguez, cello

Concert Program

CAROLINE SHAW Bittersweet synonym

ANGELICA NEGRÓN Lo infinito

JESSIE MONTGOMERY Build

JOAN TOWER A short flight

TERESA CAREÑO String Quartet in B Minor

GERMAINE TAILLEFERRE String Quartet

FANNY MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-Flat Major

CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST | 2022/23 Season

STRINGS

Catalyst Quartet, UNCOVERED | Women Composers

DATE: Sunday, April 16, 2023

TIME: 4:00 pm

VENUE: The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

MORE INFORMATION: CMNW concert listing

SINGLE TICKETS

Range: $32.50-$62.50

Under 30: $20

Under 18: $10

General/Senior Rush: $30 (at the door)

Arts Industry Rush: $20 (at the door)

Arts 4 All: $5 (advance/at the door)

AT-HOME 2022/23 SEASON SERIES

Single concert pass: $30

Catalyst Quartet: UNCOVERED | Women Composers ● 4/30/23 - 5/14/23

AT-HOME Pass

Chamber Music Northwest offers three concerts as a part of their 2022/23 AT-HOME Series. These concerts include: CMNW Protégé Artist Anna Lee with Portland's Amadeus Chamber Orchestra and CMNW Artistic Director Soovin Kim, world-lauded baritone Will Liverman with applauded pianist and CMNW Artistic Director Gloria Chien, and the groundbreaking Catalyst Quartet, with a program focused entirely on women composers.

These online concerts are professionally recorded by Portland video producer Invisible Harness, and streamed online beginning two weeks after their live concert date. The AT-HOME concerts will be available online at cmnw.org for two weeks. The Catalyst Quartet UNCOVERED | Remarkable Women Composers concert, available April 30 through May 14, is the remaining AT-HOME concert of this season.

For concerts during the 2022/23 Season, CMNW will not check proof of COVID vaccination. Patrons will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks at all venues, and during the concerts. CMNW will adapt the policy over the course of the season, as necessary.

The 2022/23 year-round season includes a diverse showcase of internationally-acclaimed artists ranging from the groundbreaking Sphinx Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and superstar cellists Sharon Robinson, Alisa Weilerstein (performing Bach's Complete Cello Suites), to Metropolitan Opera baritone Will Liverman with Gloria Chien, and CMNW's Artists-in-Residence, Catalyst String Quartet with a program featuring all women composers. Gracing CMNW's stage this season is Portland's own Amadeus Chamber Orchestra, electric violinists Soovin Kim, Jamie Laredo, and Anna Lee, as well as the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music's leading alumni and students, and screen legend John de Lancie in The Soldier's Tale.



The 2023 Summer Festival-CMNW's 53rd consecutive annual summer festival-will be held over five weeks, from June 24 to July 29. Themed Poetry in Music, Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim have created a festival celebrating the confluence of these art forms; artists and repertoire carefully curated with an eye toward the poetry in chamber music.



The 2023 Summer Festival is engaging more than 75 of the finest chamber musicians in the world to come to Portland this summer-from string and saxophone quartets to a wind quintet Pierrot ensemble, to renowned instrumental and vocal soloists. Some of the musical selections feature lyrical themes, others thoroughly classical chamber music, while a whole set of others focus on new work by some of today's great living composers that incorporate historical, cultural, and textual story.

Currently in its 52nd season, Chamber Music Northwest shares the richness and diversity of chamber music with more than 50,000 people through 80 events annually, including our Summer Festival of outstanding concerts, illuminating outreach activities, educational programs and support of young musicians, and innovative collaborations across the Portland Metro region.

Chamber Music Northwest's mission is to inspire our community through concerts and events celebrating the richness and diversity of chamber music, performed by artists of the highest caliber, presenting our community with exceptional opportunities for enjoyment, education, and reflection. Chamber Music Northwest is led by Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, and Executive Director Peter Bilotta.

As one of the nation's leading chamber music presenters, Chamber Music Northwest brings to our community the world's greatest musicians and composers, from rising star members of our Protégé Project and exceptional local musicians to world-renowned artists that include Grammy Award winners, Avery Fisher Prize honorees, and MacArthur 'Genius Award' recipients. Together they collaborate to perform the expansive 500-year chamber music repertoire, ranging from beloved classics and hidden masterpieces to less conventional projects and contemporary works.



In June 2022, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) launched their new Young Artist Institute (YAI), an intensive education program for 16 talented string players from around the world, ages 14-18. The three-week YAI program included a faculty of esteemed musicians and teachers: CMNW's Artistic Director Soovin Kim, Jessica Lee (violin), Nicholas Cords (viola), and Peter Stumpf (cello). The Institute was managed by Alyssa Tong, and young artist mentors Katie Danforth and Paul Kim. The program also included a Collaborative Piano Fellowship for two international pianists who collaborated daily with YAI students and faculty in rehearsals and performances.

Chamber Music Northwest is an international leader in celebrating chamber music's enduring relevance and diversity, with more than 140 commissions and premieres of new works as well as its Protégé Project, which cultivates the next generation of dynamic chamber music performers by supporting exceptional, early-career chamber musicians and composers in their professional development.