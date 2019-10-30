CMA Songwriters Series Is Coming to Portland

The Country Music Association's acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series Presented by

U.S. Bank has announced a performance in Portland, OR at Aladdin Theater Sunday, Dec. 8 featuring top tunesmiths Marcus Hummon, Lori McKenna, Lee Thomas Miller and Tenille Townes. The series hosts an intimate round of performances with some of Country Music's hottest songwriters taking turns sharing the stories behind their hit songs and performing them as originally written. Tickets for the performance are $20 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 12:00 PM/CT (10:00 AM/PT) through Aladdin Theater and CMAsongwritersseries.com. $1 of each ticket sold will benefit the CMA Foundation, CMA's philanthropic arm, which is committed to investing in high quality music education programs for all students in the United States.



While in Portland, the CMA Foundation and U.S. Bank will support Centennial School District's music program by providing drumming sets, Orff instruments, flutes, clarinets, trumpets, violins, music teacher professional development and several other school resources. The visit is part of U.S. Bank's Community Possible giving and engagement platform and its Places to Play partnership with the CMA Foundation, an affiliation that has established a $250,000 grant benefiting select music education programs across the U.S.



This stop wraps a busy year of philanthropic initiatives with the CMA Foundation and U.S. Bank providing deserving programs across the country with much needed music education enrichment. Previous market visits this year include Albuquerque, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Nashville and Phoenix.

For more information about CMA Songwriters Series, visit: CMAsongwritersseries.com.





