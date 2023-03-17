Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHOIR BOY Comes to PCS Next Month

Performances run April 15-May 14.

Mar. 17, 2023  
CHOIR BOY Comes to PCS Next Month

The glorious harmonizing of spirituals and exuberant, soulful dancing will Raise the Roof at Portland Center Stage this spring when Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy soars onto the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Choir Boy begins preview performances on April 15, opens on April 21, and runs through May 14. Tickets are on sale now.

PCS's Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller directs this coming-of-age story of a young, black, gay student making his way at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. Music Director DeReau K. Farrar, the director of music at the First Unitarian Church of Portland, will bring the lush choral music to life. Isaiah Reynolds will make his PCS debut starring as Pharus Jonathan Young, joined by Luther Brooks IV, Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr., Kevin Loomis, Don Kenneth Mason, Gerrin Delane Mitchell, and Wildlin Pierrevil.

Like the semi-autobiographical play that was the basis for the film Moonlight, McCraney drew from his own experiences for Choir Boy: "When I was that age, I was growing up black and queer in the South, and looking to be part of a community. I always felt like I had to negotiate who I was in order to do that. I still remember going to high school and how terrifying it was to try to be open and myself and excel in all the ways that I wanted to excel," McCraney said in an interview with Variety.

McCraney also spoke about the play's renewed relevance in an interview with Theatre Mania: "Cut to, you know, 2022 and there are states banning young folks from even identifying as gay or trans or bi or as queer. The words 'queer theory' are stricken from high-school learning and teaching. Here in Florida - where I'm from, where Choir Boy is set in my mind - that's what's happening."

Choir Boy premiered in 2012 at The Royal Court Theatre in London and opened on Broadway in 2019, where it was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play, and won a Special Tony Award. Variety called the play a "penetrating look at race, masculinity, and sexuality" and NY Daily News called it "stirring and stylishly told," noting that "Tarell Alvin McCraney cannily explores race and sexuality and the graces and gravity of history." The Guardian raved that "the songs bring the house down ... Choir Boy ascends and its choirboys achieve, as long as the notes hold, what feels like freedom."

From the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, comes this exhilarating story about Pharus, a young, gay student leading the gospel choir at his elite, all-boys prep school. Can a rigid institution that prides itself on producing "strong, ethical black men" contain Pharus, who is a quiet rebel at his core? Or can Pharus inspire the very nature of the school to shift forever? Identity and community clash in this Tony-nominated hit. Filled with rousing music and soul-stirring dance, this play rejoices in all that it means to march to your own drum.




Review: FORBIDDEN FRUIT at Shaking The Tree Photo
Review: FORBIDDEN FRUIT at Shaking The Tree
This is very intimate theatre, and not just because it’s performed for small groups in small rooms. Every piece deals with an intimate subject – something we don’t like, or don’t know how, to talk about. So, buckle up. And go see it.
Tony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This April Photo
Tony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This April
Triangle Productions presents “The Inheritance,” the sprawling two-part play about gay culture in the wake of the AIDS epidemic, won the Tony Award for best play, making Matthew López the first Latino playwright to win the award. Part 1 runs April 6-17 and Part 2 runs June 1-17.
Review: WHERE WE BELONG at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: WHERE WE BELONG at Portland Center Stage
Madeline Sayet’s sweeping and poetic one-person play WHERE WE BELONG tells the story of Achokayis, a Mohegan theatre-maker, who in 2015 moves to England to get her PhD in Shakespeare. It deals with issues that we as a country have actively worked to avoid talking about, or at least to relegate them to the past, even when their impacts are ongoing.
Portland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO Photo
Portland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & More
Portland Center Stage has revealed its 2023-2024 Season. The eight-play lineup kicks off in September with a mix of spectacular, fierce, and engaging plays offering a thrilling balance of beloved classics, iconic music, and vibrant stories that all investigate our current moment. 

More Hot Stories For You


Tony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This AprilTony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This April
March 10, 2023

Triangle Productions presents “The Inheritance,” the sprawling two-part play about gay culture in the wake of the AIDS epidemic, won the Tony Award for best play, making Matthew López the first Latino playwright to win the award. Part 1 runs April 6-17 and Part 2 runs June 1-17.
Portland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & MorePortland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & More
March 8, 2023

Portland Center Stage has revealed its 2023-2024 Season. The eight-play lineup kicks off in September with a mix of spectacular, fierce, and engaging plays offering a thrilling balance of beloved classics, iconic music, and vibrant stories that all investigate our current moment. 
CMNW's POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and JulyCMNW's POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and July
March 2, 2023

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) has announced its 53rd consecutive annual summer festival spanning the Portland metro region for five weeks from June 24 to July 29. Themed Poetry in Music, Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim have created a festival celebrating the confluence of these art forms, with artists and repertoire carefully curated with an eye toward the poetry in chamber music.
triangle productions! Continues its PDX Pride Reading Seriestriangle productions! Continues its PDX Pride Reading Series
March 1, 2023

triangle productions! is continuing its PDX Pride Reading Series. Receiving an NEA grant is allowing us to produce five different play readings of LGBTQ plays produced in Oregon from 1970-1987. The first openly LGBTQ play ever produced here in Oregon was in 1971 at PSU – the play was Boys In The Band.
The Judy Kafoury Center For Youth Arts Set To Open This SpringThe Judy Kafoury Center For Youth Arts Set To Open This Spring
February 24, 2023

Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) is moving to Broadway! The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, lovingly called The Judy,  is located at 1000 Broadway in downtown Portland, across the street from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The Judy will welcome families back to the heart of our city, expand NWCT's mission, and guarantee a magical, inviting space for every child to grow, dream, and develop essential life skills.
share